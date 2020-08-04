Although the COVID-19 pandemic created some changes this year, three Peaster ISD students were successful at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national conference.
Peaster High School juniors Emily Galloway, Daisy Garcia and Macy Pennington competed in the first-ever virtual FCCLA STAR Events national conference and won Promote and Publicize FCCLA.
“I was the only one that was able to get into the conference and so I was there listening to it live,” Galloway said. “Once I got the results, I called everyone and I was screaming and running around.”
Promote and Publicize FCCLA is where a team or individual educates their schools and communities about FCCLA, with the intention of growing chapters and strengthening FCS and FCCLA programs, according to the STAR Events website.
“I was really surprised,” Pennington said. “I did not think we could do it, but we did it and I was really happy and excited.”
Garcia added, “I was also super surprised because winning nationals was our No. 1 goal and we never thought we could do it. Us actually winning nationals was a dream come true.”
Peaster FCCLA Advisor Kathy Sears said the state conference was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The girls put together a great project promoting FCCLA in our community. They took their project to regionals where they finished in first place. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our state conference was cancelled. However, national qualifiers were selected by comparing the scores from all five regional conferences in Texas,” Sears said. “Once again, the girls rose to the top and won the state contest. As the pandemic worsened the national conference was held virtually. The girls were so disappointed that they weren’t able to go to Washington, D.C. where the conference was supposed to be held.”
Garcia said they never expected the conference to go virtual.
“We were preparing to go to the state conference and hopefully advance to the national conference like we did last year, but because of the whole pandemic that we’re going through, it was something unexpected,” Garcia said. “But our FCCLA advisor really improvised with what we had and we pushed through.”
Galloway added, “Normally when we compete we have to do a writing assignment along with going to the judges and speaking, but we didn’t have to do that because of it being virtual. We met up with Mrs. Sears and videoed our speech.”
Sears helped the girls pivot to a digital format.
“Since it was now virtual, we had to create a video of their presentation for competition and convert their binder of work to a digital format and upload it,” Sears said. “The girls competed against the top two teams from all 50 states, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The panel of judges reviewed all binders and watched the videos just like they would in person and scored accordingly. When the conference was over and the score sheets were tallied, the Peaster High School Promote and Publicize team became national champions. The first in school history. This was a dream come true.”
FCCLA is a career and technical student organization for students in family and consumer sciences education in public and private schools through 12th grade, according to the FCCLA website. There are more than 175,000 members in more than 5,300 chapters and the organization helps students and teachers focus on a variety of youth concerns, including parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, sustainability, nutrition and fitness, teen violence and career preparation.
The girls said they’ve enjoyed the opportunities FCCLA has opened for them and would encourage other students to join the organization if their school offers it.
“For me, it gets me out of my comfort zone. You have to speak in front of judges and we have had to do things that we normally wouldn’t do in school and so that’s the reason why I love FCCLA, because it’s not like anything else. It’s so much fun and we’re all scared, but we’re all scared together and that’s what I love about it,” Pennington said. “I’ve gained so many friends and my confidence has literally gone through the roof because of this organization.”
Galloway said it has allowed her to form friendships with other students around the nation.
“There are a lot of friendship opportunities,” Galloway said. “I’ve met people that go to different schools through FCCLA that I still talk to all the time. I’ve even met people from different states and I came into contact with a bunch of people from Hawaii, so it’s really cool to meet all these different people.”
Garcia said FCCLA has prepared her for the future, especially job interviews.
“I feel like I’m ready to take on the world because of FCCLA and what it has taught me,” Garcia said. “I would encourage anyone to join FCCLA because of all the benefits it has and everything you learn. It’s just an amazing opportunity, and the traveling is also amazing.”
Sears is hopeful that next year’s competition will return to normal.
“The girls are super excited for next year and hope to be able to attend the 2021 national conference in person,” Sears said.
