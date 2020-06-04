Dereck Allen Halford, 29, of Weatherford, was recently arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
On May 20, the Weatherford Police Department was dispatched to a home in reference to a sexual assault, according to the probable cause affidavit. The WPD dispatch call notes advised that Halford sexually assaulted the 13-year-old on the night of May 19 and the morning of May 20.
“[The victim’s mother] informed the officers that the night before [the victim] has been tied up and sexually assaulted by Dereck Halford, the defendant,” according to the affidavit. “[The victim] said Dereck was naked and got in the shower with her. [The victim] said she knew what Dereck was going to do so she tried to get out and Dereck grabbed her and told her if she did anything he was going to hurt her.”
Halford then sexually assault the 13-year-old victim in the shower and left, according to the affidavit.
Halford was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
