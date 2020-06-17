A Parker County grand jury indicted James Wesley Trammell, 58, of Weatherford, on June 4 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Trammell is being accused from an incident that occurred on April 1.
A Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a home in Springtown in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to the arrest report. While en-route, the deputy was informed that Trammell had assaulted a female with a bat and left the scene.
“Upon arrival on scene, I was met at the front gate by a female subject who had numerous amounts of fresh blood on her hands and arms. I observed the female to have blood on the left side of her head (above the left ear) and her hair to be matted from the blood,” according to the deputy’s report. “The female had numerous fresh scratches on her chest.”
Lifecare paramedics arrived on the scene to evaluate the woman, according to the report.
Another woman that lived at the residence was kicked and tackled by Trammell after she told him to leave the house, according to the report. A fight with Trammell and the two women ensued.
The woman who lived at the residence observed Trammell swinging his fist at the other while she was on the ground, according to the report. She also heard the sound of the metal bat hit an unknown object. A male neighbor arrived and got Trammell off both women.
“[The bleeding woman] stated that Trammell told her ‘I will kill you and cut your head off’ after the physical assault,” according to the deputy’s report. “[She] stated that she is scared for her safety because Trammell ‘has killed someone before’ and she believes he is capable of killing her. I observed fresh blood on a piece of metal where [the] assault occurred.”
Trammell was arrested without incident at his residence in Weatherford and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
“If Mr. Trammmell is convicted of aggravated assault, he will be facing a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If a jury finds that he has been twice previously convicted of felonies, he will be sentenced as a habitual offender and his punishment range will be 25 to 99 years or life in prison.”
Others indicted on June 4 include:
• Heath Lynn Averitt, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of date/family/household member.
• Aaron Michael Brown, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Bobby Donyell Bruner, burglary of habitation.
• Erika Nicole Bynum, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Jonathan Dean Deal, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Jauqwiana Twianese Dews, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Laurence Richard Eno, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Karen Suzanne Greene, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Misty Gail Groves, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Timothy Karl Hall, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Andrea Marie Harrington, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Nicholas Joseph Kern, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, in a drug free zone.
• Corey Brooks Kirkland, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Tyler Dean Koschnick, forgery of government/national instrument/money/security, and possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Brennen Kyle Meyer, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Phillip Michael Miles, assault of family/household member with previous conviction.
• Jobette Elise Muller, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Danzelle Darnelle Owens, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• George Sterling Payne, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Erik Dwite Prock, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Derrick Desmond Quintero, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Julie Ann Richards, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James William Scott, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Matthew Jerod Scott, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Montrell Marquise Shankle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Bethany Kay Stevenson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kyle Allan Stewart, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Michael Marthel Tate, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Timothy Justin Thornburg, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Hugo Cesar Torres, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Cesar Alberto Villareal, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Joseph Cameron Wallace, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• William Lee Weir, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Matthew Charles Whitehead, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Ronnie Joe Williams, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Darrell Wayne Wise, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Ashley Faith Ballenger, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Alexis Kathryn Baumhardt, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Carol Ann Benoit, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Brandon Charles Brown, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Micah Kyle Brunson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Casie Dawn Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Josh Lee Campbell, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• David Wade Chandler, theft of property, more than $750, less than $2,500.
• Christopher Chenoweth, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Zachary Taylor Davis, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
• Rhonda Mae Gaddes, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Justin Lee Gilliland, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1gram.
• Jason Bryant Lee Goss, two counts of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Ross Wade Hogans, assault of family/household member with previous conviction.
• Eric Allan Hubbard, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Megan Ryan Martinez, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Joshua David McKeown, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Patrick Wayne McMullen, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• David Eleazar Mendoza, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Nicholas Andrew Morales, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Marvin Lee Morgan, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Ricky Ray Newkirk, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Andrew Eskridge Ponce, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Joel Don Pool, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Israel Eduardo Pulido-Prado, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Robert John Reynolds, Jr., aggravated robbery.
• Nathan Lynn Roberts, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Robert Ivan Ross, assault on family/household member by impeding breath or circulation and assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Victoria Elizabeth Scheiderich, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Carley Nicole Scott, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Tony Silva, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Christopher Scott Smith, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Bailey Jean Stanford, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Lacey Noelle Tannehill, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Esteban Torres-Lopez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jonathan Vincent Valera, aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon.
