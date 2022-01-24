A man convicted in connection with the death of his one-month-old son in 2010 is expected to soon be released from prison.
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles last week approved parole for 46-year-old John Paul Webb, effective Feb. 1. He will be subject to mandatory supervision.
“We were disappointed to hear that the Board of Pardons and Paroles decided that Mr. Webb was suitable for early release,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “The actions that he took in this case resulted in the death of an infant child.
“While he did serve 11 years in prison, I can’t think of a type of offender more deserving to remain incarcerated than one who would harm a child and wish he had been required to serve the remainder of his 20 year sentence in prison rather than on parole.”
Webb pleaded guilty in February 2013 to second-degree felony injury to a child and received a 20-year sentence for the death of 32-day-old Christian Ray Webb.
Christian’s mother, Angelica Ahern, said she spoke with a member of the parole board this year by phone.
“I let her know that I’ve forgiven John for what happened, and I believe God’s plan for our lives is better than anything I can come up with,” she said.
Webb had previously been approved for parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in 2016, but the decision was rescinded following a protest by the DA’s office and others in the community.
“I wasn’t OK back then, I didn’t accept it six years ago,” Ahern said. “It took me 11 years to forgive him and say, ‘you know what, I understand there’s not an explanation for what happened.’
“Whether he admits to it or not, that’s not on me, that’s on him.”
Christian, born on Oct. 11, 2010, had injuries that included a fractured skull, brain bleeding that caused his death, four broken ribs, a bruise above his eye, a torn upper lip frenulum, and anal tearing, according to prosecutors.
Ahern, who said she woke up and found her son in bed with her and bloody, called 911 around 6 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2010, and reported her son was unresponsive.
The 32-day-old boy was pronounced dead at Cook Children’s Hospital later that morning.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide as a result of blunt trauma of the head and brain due to assault by another person.
Webb’s mother, Wanda Plumlee, previously told the Weatherford Democrat that she believes the evidence shows her son did not cause the boy’s injuries and that there are other explanations for Christian’s injuries, including a minor, rear-end car crash the day before reported by Ahern, CPR and constipation.
Attempts to reach Plumlee for comment were unsuccessful.
When initially interviewed, Webb told investigators he fell asleep on the couch and woke because of barking dogs outside.
He reportedly said that when he went to investigate, someone struck him on the head, knocking him out.
Ahern and her then 3-year-old daughter both told investigators they did not hear noises during the night.
Though his sentence runs through Oct. 11, 2030, Webb became eligible for parole in 2013.
An email to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice seeking details on Webb’s release was not returned by press time.
