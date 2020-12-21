Man convicted of killing four Brock girls released after serving 20-year sentence

A Fort Worth man convicted of the killing of four Brock teenagers after hitting their car head-on in 1998 has been released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence.
Rickey Carter had been operating his vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .16 when he crossed the dividing line on Ranger Highway and hit the girls’ vehicle.
Mandi McWhorter,15; Whitney Welch, 16; Staci Lee, 16; and Lacey Osina, 17, were headed home from a Weatherford video store the night of Dec. 19. Welch and Lee died on scene; McWhorter passed on at the hospital and Osina died a few days after the accident.
Carter was sentenced to four 20-year sentences to be served concurrently.
“At the time of the jury trial on the Rickey Carter case, the only way to have sentences in intoxication manslaughter cases run consecutively was to have a separate jury trial for each case, for each victim,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “[Former] District Attorney Don Schnebly and I had extensive discussions with the families of each of the girls. Two of the families were adamant that they could not emotionally survive multiple trials, while two felt the opposite.
“Mr. Schnebly made the difficult decision to agree to run the cases concurrently in exchange for a guilty plea, election for the jury to assess punishment, and an agreement that each family would be allotted 30 minutes to say whatever they wanted and offer any exhibits they desired without questions or intervention by the attorneys.”
Swain said it was a unique agreement that he hadn’t heard of before or since.
“The result was that large portions of our trial felt more like a memorial service, which was very advantageous for the prosecution and helped result in the maximum sentence provided for by law,” he said.
Carter had no previous record, not even a speeding ticket, and the law at the time stated that anyone over a BAC of .10 was intoxicated.
The girls’ families continually lobbied and eventually were successful in helping get a bill passed that reduced the legal alcohol concentration level in Texas from .10 to .08.
In the Texas legislative session that followed the Carter trial, the law was also changed to permit intoxication manslaughter cases to be tried together and the sentences run consecutively instead of concurrently, at the discretion of the trial judge.
“As a prosecutor for about 25 years, I don’t remember every case I have tried. This case was different,” Swain said. “This case I will never forget. Seeing the tragedy of four amazing girls losing their lives due to another’s selfishness and recklessness was heartbreaking. It was incredibly difficult to watch their parents grieve their loss, which they did every day that we were working with them.
“As I helped each family put together their presentation for the jury, I felt that I was getting to know each of the girls, only to be reminded that they were gone and that was something I could never truly do.”
