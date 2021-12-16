WEATHERFORD — A grand jury returned an indictment this month against a man accused of threatening a gas station employee with a baseball bat.
Richard Arthur Mullen, of Weatherford, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
Weatherford police were called out to a convenience store Sept. 30, after a report that a robbery was taking place, according to the probable cause affidavit. Prior to officers' arrival, dispatch advised a male wearing a cowboy hat wanted an employee to turn on the gas pump while holding a baseball bat.
The man had already reportedly taken a juice from the store without paying, according to the affidavit, and threatened to hit the employee with the bat if she did not comply.
An officer arrived on scene and conducted a traffic stop of the man's vehicle. A baseball bat was found in the passenger's seat and an orange juice in the console.
Upon interviewing the employee, Mullen "came into the store demanding a free drink and further demanded free gas," according to the affidavit. "[The employee] said Mullen informed her that God would return everything she provided to him."
The aggravated robbery charge carries a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.
