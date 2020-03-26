Man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Parker County grand jury indicted Derek Evan Songer, 19, of Weatherford, on March 19 for aggravated assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
On Dec. 10, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a local school following an outcry of sexual abuse, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim said that Songer had raped her. The deputy met with a family member of Songer who had text messages, which said “I raped [the victim] years ago.” The deputy was able to document the message and scheduled a forensic interview to be conducted with the victim.
“During the interview the victim advised that [Songer] had started having inappropriate sexual contact with her when she was approximately 5 years old,” according to the affidavit. “The victim said the last time the defendant assaulted her was last year when she was 12 years of age.”
Songer would have been 17 or 18 years of age when the last sexual offense occurred, according to the affidavit.
“If Mr. Songer is convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, he will be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If convicted of indecency with a child, he will be facing a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If convicted of either count, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.”
Songer was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on Jan. 27 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Others indicted on March 19 include:
• Alexis Cierra Cohron, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Ashley Megan Cox, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kenneth Ray Dunn, unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon.
• Terrance Lemon Green, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• Karen Suzanne Greene, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Johnny Melvin Hopkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Gerrald Lynn Jackson, forgery of government/national instrument/money/security.
• Timothy Lane Raines, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jerod Alex Fincher, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Johnny Michael Gabriel, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Michael Charles Lawrence, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Alejandro Flores Lira, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jose Omar Nolasco-Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Shane Dale Smith, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Justin Kyle Vincent, burglary of habitation, intend other felony.
