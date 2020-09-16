A Parker County grand jury charged Juan Pedro Lopez, 21, on Sept. 3 after he was arrested on charges of stabbing a woman he was living with in the neck three times.
On June 3, Weatherford Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Bethel Road in response to a 911 call indicating an ambulance was needed “in a hurry,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
“[Officers were] unable to locate any person that showed signs of need from the 2300 block of Bethel Road, the Weatherford High School parking lot was also searched,” according to the affidavit. “[Officers] were then informed by dispatch at approximately 12:31 a.m. that the reporting vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, was currently in the parking lot at Whataburger on 1212 S. Main Street. Dispatch also advised that the caller's wife that was in the vehicle had been stabbed by two black males.”
Officers observed Lopez in the driver’s seat and a white female in the passenger’s side of the vehicle holding her neck with her hands and appearing to be applying pressure, according to the affidavit. The woman appeared to be in distress and informed one of the officers she had been stabbed in the neck. The officer observed three lacerations to the left side of the woman’s neck. Lifecare EMS arrived on the scene and the woman was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
Lopez gave the officers consent to go into the home he was living in where blood was located on the front door, the sheets in the bedroom and in the bathroom, according to the affidavit. A knife with blood and long black hair matching the woman’s was then located in the kitchen sink.
After assessing all the evidence found at the residence, Lopez was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail.
“Mr. Lopez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “That offense is a first degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. After indictment, his case was randomly assigned in the 43rd District Court, Judge Craig Towson presiding.”
Lopez is being held on a $500,000 bond.
A Parker County grand jury also indicted Justin Lamond Savage, 25, of Weatherford, for causing serious bodily injury to a 3-year-old boy.
On May 13, a nurse at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the boy, who had been transported from an address in the 400 block of Watkins Trail in Weatherford, according to the probable cause affidavit. The child was reported to have severe head trauma consistent with physical abuse.
Savage was alone with the child at the residence at the time the incident occurred and told hospital staff that the boy fell while walking, which was determined by hospital staff to be inconsistent with the 3-year-old’s injuries, according to the affidavit. At the beginning of an interview with PCSO investigator, Savage stuck to the story that the boy fell while walking.
“However, later in the interview, the defendant said that he had his foot on the victim’s neck/collarbone area and was rocking back and forth in a ‘playful’ manner, until the victim suddenly made a strange noise and went limp,” according to the affidavit. “The defendant said that he picked the victim up off the ground, holding the victim under the arms but that he was not responsive. The defendant said that he dropped the victim onto the ground, where his head hit the floor and made a thumping noise. The defendant said that the victim began to display slow and labored breathing.”
Savage told the investigator that he then called 911 to request medical assistance.
“If Mr. Savage is convicted of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, he will be facing a sentence of 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,” Swain said. “His case is pending in the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding.”
Savage was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on May 13 on a $50,000 and bonded out on May 14.
Others indicted on Sept. 3 include:
• Cody Wade Allison, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and theft of property, more than $750, less than $2,500 enhanced.
• Jose Julian Arismendez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jana Elizabeth Arp, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jordan Heath Ashcraft, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Alfredo Ayala, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Michael Mustafa Azzam, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Nathan Kyle Baggett, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Steven Lloyd Barrett, theft of property, more than $150,000, less than $300,000 enhanced.
• Anthony Cooper Bowden, theft of a firearm.
• Allen Ray Burns, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Jose Luis Chavez, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Melissa Ann Davis, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Madeline Victoria Dinkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Hunter Wayne Dooley, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Laurence Richard Eno, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Rodolfo Garcia-Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Cash McLean Hardin, theft of firearm.
• Johnna Rose Hebb, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Octavis Delaree Hoskins, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two of more previous convictions.
• Lawrence Jeffrey Jones, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• River Dean Olson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Abram Maurico Ortiz, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Dannie Dale Richards, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• David Lee Salazar, Jr., assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Caleb Andrew Samson, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Jay Todd Smith, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Amee Renee Thomas, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Aaron Joshua Thrasher, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Julian Noel Torres, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft.
• Jessica Frailey Wells, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Walter Gene Whitehead, II, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kimberly Rose Williams, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation and injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Gabrielle Renee Allen, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Aaron Matthew Anderson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Anthony Allan Andrews, unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a building.
• Sean Jeffrey Asher, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation and continuous violence against the family.
• Matthew Thomas Blankenship, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Lisa Fay Cain, prohibited substance in a correctional facility - alcohol/drug/phone/tobacco.
• Troy Wayne Curry, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Daniel Lee Davis, unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a building.
• Juan Esteban Delgado, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Joseph Thomas Disilvestro, delivery of marijuana, more than 1/4 an ounce, less than 5 pounds.
• Tyra Lynn Ellichman, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• John Daniel Fuentes, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Sheldon David Gibbs, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Tyler Lloyd Grant, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, and evading arrest detention with previous conviction.
• Robert Eugene Harlin, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Stephanie Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Bronzson Lee Holland, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Matthew Halla Kellogg-Frye, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Kayvon Diony Kinnemore, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Colton Dewayne Lancaster, two counts of obstruction or retaliation.
• Keisha Marie Milburn, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• Jimmy Lee Rogers, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two previous convictions enhanced.
• Tre Edward Rose, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.