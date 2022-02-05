Man indicted on kidnapping, sexual assault charges

WEATHERFORD — A Paradise man was indicted by a Parker County grand jury last month following allegations of kidnapping and assaulting a Springtown woman in December.
Anthony Glenn Gravely, 44, was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, assault family violence enhanced and assault by impeding breath.
A Parker County Sheriff's deputy responded to a Springtown residence the morning of Dec. 18 in reference to a reported simple assault. A female reported her ex-boyfriend, Gravely, was at her residence when she got home the day prior and "appeared upset."
When the woman told him she was going to cook food, Gravely reportedly yelled at her to shut up, then grabbed her by the throat, threatened to kill her, forced her into their bedroom and would not allow her to leave, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When the woman attempted to leave, Gravely stopped her, took her keys and cell phone and locked the bedroom door, according to the affidavit. A couple of hours later when Gravely went to the bathroom, the woman said she was able to escape, knocking on a neighbor's door, but nobody answered.
"[Gravely] chased after her, and physically drug her back to the house," according to the affidavit. "[The woman] advised when they got back into the house the defendant grabbed a knife but then later put it away."
The woman reported Gravely would not let her eat or sleep the entire night, periodically choking her, hitting her and forcing her to perform oral sex.
The next morning, the woman's son-in-law began banging on the front door, then forced open the window to her bedroom, where she able to dive out and run away to a neighbor's house to call 9-1-1, according to the affidavit.
Deputies were able to secure video surveillance from a neighbor from the night before showing a female screaming for help and two figures running.
"Mr. Gravely was indicted for several very serious offenses," Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said.
If convicted of the aggravated sexual assault or aggravated kidnapping, Gravely would face five to 99 years or life in prison; if convicted of assault family violence enhanced or assault by impeding breath, he could receive two to 10 years in prison. The aggravated assault charge carries a possible punishment of two to 20 years in prison, and each offense can also yield a fine of up to $10,000, Swain said.
In 2019, Gravely served time in the Parker County Jail after being arrested on charges of assault of a family/household member as well as terroristic threat to a family/household member, according to jail records.
"The enhancements in each case related to previous prison sentences, if found true, will increase the punishment range for any offense for which Mr. Gravely is convicted," Swain said. "Also, if he is found guilty of the offenses of aggravated sexual assault or aggravated kidnapping with the intent to sexually abuse the victim, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life."
