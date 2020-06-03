Man indicted on two counts of child porn possession

A Parker County grand jury indicted Everett Chad Sheasley, 47, of Weatherford, on two counts of possession of child pornography, third degree felonies.
On Jan. 26, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was advised to contact a complainant by phone in regard to child pornography, according to the probable cause affidavit. The complainant reported that on Jan. 25 he went to Sheasley’s house, a camper, where a computer was hooked to a television and child pornography videos were playing. The complainant advised that the videos showed children and “babies” having sexual acts performed on them.
On Jan. 28 the deputy and a sheriff’s office investigator went to Sheasley’s home, according to the affidavit.
“During a conversation with the defendant, he consented to a search of his cellular device. [The investigator] located a video that showed two prepubescent boys involved in sexual activity,” according to the affidavit. “The defendant acknowledged that the video was obvious child pornography, and admitted that he had a computer that contained more child pornography.”
Sheasley was charged with possession of child pornography and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Others indicted on May 27 include:
• Keith Norman Barham, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Holly Alisha Bearden, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Matthew Paul Beetler, assault on family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Kaleb Randal Bradshaw, assault on family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Andrew Cedillo, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• William Joseph Dean, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Travis Jay Deitz, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, alcohol/drug/phone/tobacco.
• Maggie Gayle Driver, credit or debit card abuse and fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
• Travis Glen Duvall, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• David Ruben Hadar, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Andrew-Jordan James, obstruction or retaliation.
• David Andrew Johnson, assault intentionally/recklessly of family member with previous IAT.
• Jock Andra Jones, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Shady Rae King, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Joseph Lovett, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Charles Wayne Martin, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Ricardo Alonso Martinez, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Beecher Clay Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Tyler Jay Perry, indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Jon Marshall Roberts, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jason Lee Rodriguez, two counts of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation with a previous conviction.
• Christopher Sean Sarchet, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Joseph Strehl, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in habitation.
• Christopher Lee Washington, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft.
• Ethan Shane Alexander, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, less than 28 grams.
• Logan Craig Anderson, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Todd Gordon Ball, Jr., assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation and continuous violence against the family.
• Amanda Leigh Childress, criminal mischief, less than $30,000.
• Robert Allen Craig, assault of family/household member with previous conviction.
• Zachary Christan Edwards, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Javier Lizarraga Garcia, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Romiro Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Denzel Francisco Gayden, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Adrian Marquies Gracia, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Brandon Matthew Ivicic, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kent Edwin Jetton, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jennifer Lanae Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Amber Marie Mink, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Taylor Andres Pacheco, engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of a firearm.
• Brandon Van Pearson, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Luis Fernando Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Theresa Marie Roby, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jose Manuel Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Roy Rogers Rojas, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Cody Scott Sherwood, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Landon Bobbie Uys, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Jorge Valdez, assault of family/household member with previous conviction.
