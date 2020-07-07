A joint effort between firefighters and a Parker County Sheriff's deputy resulted in the rescue of a man from a burning home in the 2600 block of Old Brock Road Sunday afternoon.
Parker County Sheriff Patrol Deputy Katherine Buononato was first on the scene to a call of a residential structure fire around 3:30 p.m., according to call records from the Parker County Sheriff's Department.
Firefighters from Weatherford's Engine 4, Truck 1 and Squad 1 and Greenwood VFD responded to the call, where they were alerted by Buononato that a victim was trapped inside the home.
"Lt. Eric Barksdale and firefighter Louis Ramos were directed to a bedroom window by [Buononato], where the victim was likely located," according to a release from the Weatherford Fire Department. "Due to heavy smoke conditions, Barksdale entered the window with zero visibility in the bedroom.
"After a quick search of the room, Barksdale was able to locate and bring the trapped resident to Ramos and the deputy waiting at the window."
Engineer Ryan Whiteman was also on scene with the Engine 4 crew.
The man was evaluated on scene by EMS and flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he is currently recovering, according to the release.
Arriving units continued to extinguish the fire and salvage property.
City of Weatherford Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat said a cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but the incident is under investigation through the fire marshal's office.
"Fires aren't normally our scene, but Katherine did a great job of keeping order and remaining calm," Parker County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Danie Huffman said. "And the firefighters are the heroes for getting inside the home and getting the victim to safety."
