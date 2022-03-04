WEATHERFORD — Several candidates cleared the hurdle of the March primary election, and now turn their attention to runoff races set for May 24.
Here’s a recap of Tuesday night’s results and what they mean going forward.
Two candidates hoping to represent Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties in the Texas House of Representatives are on their way to a May 24 Republican Party runoff.
With no Democrat having run for House District 60, either Mike Olcott or Glenn Rogers will have a clear path to the 88th Legislative Session after the November general election.
Olcott said Thursday that Tuesday’s results will steer his strategy for a three-county campaign during the nine-plus weeks leading to the runoff.
Rogers lives in Palo Pinto County and also represented Stephens County before redistricting added Parker County and dropped five rural counties to the west. Olcott, 63, lives near Aledo in southeastern Parker County.
The Texas Secretary of State’s online results from Tuesday show Rogers burying Olcott in Stephens and Palo Pinto counties but losing to Olcott in Parker County by nearly four percent. Rogers and Olcott topped Kit Marshall and Lucas Turner with 43 and 36%, respectively.
“So, I think I need to develop a strategy to do better in both of those counties,” Olcott said, referring to Palo Pinto and Stephens counties. “And how I’m going to do that, I don’t know yet. We’re going to devise a strategy for both of those counties.”
Rogers did not return phone messages seeking comment this week, but his campaign released a statement on Wednesday that pointed out the incumbent garnered 43 percent of the overall vote — “a full 7 points ahead of the competition,” it reads.
It also indicates Rogers is not taking the runoff lightly.
“I know that there is no time to rest,” Rogers said in the release. “I take no vote for granted, and it is more important than ever for us to keep the momentum heading into the runoff.”
Olcott, who said he was hospitalized with COVID just as the primary loomed, praised volunteers who “stepped up to the plate” while he couldn’t actively campaign.
“That was one of the true blessings,” he said, adding the primary campaign took about half his war chest. “So that will be another strategy going forward, is fundraising.”
Olcott also predicted he will be an active lawmaker if he wins the two-year term.
“I do know that, as a freshman, there’s a lot to learn,” he said, but added he won’t be shy about filing bills addressing his top priorities — lowering property taxes and border security.
Two Parker County precinct commissioner races saw all new faces, with Joe Harris and Jacob Holt finishing in the top two of a three-way race for Precinct 2 to force a runoff. Johnny Cannon finished third. Harris received 46.3 percent and Holt 42.5 percent.
In Precinct 4, Eric Contreras and Mike Hale will face off in a runoff, getting 48.1 percent and 30.3 percent of the votes, respectively, ahead of Michael Chandler and Fred Hammons.
The top two vote getters of the Parker County battle for Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 will also move on to a May runoff, with Allison Bedore and Tim Mendolia besting Bernard Suchocki and Michael Morris with 29.8% and 36.4% of voters each.
Palo Pinto Precinct 3 JP Jason Sheehy will also prepare for a runoff, after failing to get 50% against challengers Johnny McKee Jr. and Hollie Lively. McKee finished with 37% to force the Republican runoff.
Sheriff Russ Authier, appointed to the position in March of last year, won against challenger Marc Povero, a member of the Fort Worth PD and the mayor of Hudson Oaks, with 54 percent of the votes. But he’ll have to wait until November before he can officially declare a victory, facing Libertarian candidate Russell E. Hess.
“I believe Marc Povero ran a good honest race. He gave it his heart and soul and I believe he would have brought good things to Parker County,” Hess said. “What concerns me the most, is I live in a county where over 12,000 people who would vote for Russ Authier, the highest lawman in the county, that would lie about being re-elected, when he was in fact appointed by the commissioners court.”
When asked about the terminology used in his campaign, Authier said he did his research before using the word “reelect.”
“Just go on the webpage of the Texas Ethics Commission,” he said. “Look up Advisory 512: anybody who holds office can use the word, reelect.”
The ethics commission advisory Authier cited deals with a justice of the peace who was elected in Precinct 6 and whose precinct number changed to Precinct 4 under redistricting, the once-a-decade redrawing of political maps. The advisory reads, in part as follows:
“ …the crucial issue is whether the candidate ‘holds’ the particular office, which is not necessarily determined by whether the candidate acquired the office by election. The (candidate) would not be prohibited from stating in his political advertising that he seeks ‘reelection’ to the office of justice of the peace Precinct 4 provided that he holds the office at the time the representation was made.”
Authier acknowledged he wants people to know he’s the incumbent in the race, and since ballots no longer indicate incumbency he uses that word, reelect, in his campaign.
He added that, though not elected by voters at large, his appointment to the office was through a vote of the commissioners court.
As for going toward November’s general election, Authier said he and volunteers were picking up signs from his primary bid this week.
“As far as a strategy, we have several months for that,” he said. “We’re not going to take (Hess) lightly. We’re going to treat it like he’s serious.”
Hess said he is looking forward to the challenge on Nov. 8.
In the State Board of Education’s District 11, Republican incumbent Pat Hardy managed more than half of the votes, winning with 57.7% over challengers Joshua Tarbay, Rebecca Garcia and DC Caldwell.
Hardy will face the winner of a Democratic runoff between Luis Sifuentes and and James Whitfield.
The newly drawn Senate District 10 featured State Rep. Phil King running against Republican challenger Warren Norred. King was overwhelmingly successful, with garnering 75.5 percent, and will face Democrat Beverly Powell in November.
For many in Texas, the March primary serves as a general election, with a predominant slate of Republican candidates across the board.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen earned his second term after defeating challenger Thomas Moorman following Tuesday night’s numbers. No candidate filed in any of the other parties.
Deen said he enjoyed the process, which gave him an opportunity to go and connect with voters and get a pulse on what issues are important to them, including public safety, water and transportation.
“I think the voters noted that experience matters in this race, and it’s something I’ve been a part of since my days as mayor in Hudson Oaks,” he said. “I’m humbled and grateful for the [community’s] trust and support, and I look forward serving another four years.”
That next term will be accompanied by two new members of the commissioners court representing precincts 2 and 4.
“We’ve got a great court now, and I’m confident and trust the voters to elect the right ones,” he said. “All of the things we’ve accomplished, I’m excited to continue the work we’re doing.”
Deen also added that it was important to note that following the election, it’s time to come together as a community and as a party.
“We’re all on the same team, and as much as we’ve accomplished, there’s still more work to be done,” he said.
Other races decided by Tuesday’s results include new Parker County Court-at-Law 1 Judge Kirk Martin, who finished with 55 percent of the votes against Zachary Pettigrew and Kitty Wise to win that seat.
In the Parker County JP 3 race, incumbent Dusty Vinson was narrowly defeated by Randall Grissom, with Grissom gaining 50.9 percent.
Parker County Republican Chair J Scott Utley retained his position after defeating challenger Rachael Watson with 56 percent of the votes.
In Palo Pinto County’s Precinct 2 commissioner race, Mike Reed defeated Leonard Maddox with 80 percent, and in the commissioner of Precinct 4 race, Jeff Fryer edged out Tim Bezio with 50.8 percent of the votes.
