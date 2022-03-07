March packed with courses at Clark Gardens

MINERAL WELLS — It’s a good thing March has 31 days, because the nonprofit botanical garden off the city’s east edge has planned 34 events to cultivate healthy lives from the ground up.
“Grow at Clark Gardens — it’s all about enriching people’s lives through wellness, art, gardening and other nature-based lifestyles,” Assistant Director Ansley McEntire said on March 1, which was opening day for the spring season extending through July 3.
The brainchild of Director Carol Clark Montgomery, Grow at Clark Gardens also is designed to bring people with similar interests together to share and learn.
Wellness Week began last Thursday, and there’s still courses on the 35-acre campus including a meditation class Wednesday and Yoga in the Gardens on Thursday.
Art Week kicks off this coming weekend with an art vendor market along with courses including photography, quilting and bird watching. McEntire said Art Week coincides with spring break for both Weatherford and Mineral Wells ISDs.
March 19-25 brings Gardening and Horticulture Week with lessons on growing from seed, soil characteristics and container planting. Montgomery will lead the seedling class, teaching the steps to successfully start plants from seed.
The month rounds out with Backyard Farming topics including beekeeping and a course on raising chickens by Mineral Wells-based Michele Sullivan Burns Poultry.
Nearly all of the courses are for the price of daily admission, with more specialized topics such as a charcuterie box course on how to artistically lay out meats, cheeses, vegetables, fruits and crackers at $40 per couple on Friday.
McEntire said the month-long event was timed to avoid conflicts with other Mineral Wells spring activities. It also dovetails with the city’s nascent plans to bring back its early 20th century status as a wellness tourism destination.
“We have so many elements that fall in line with that,” she said. “We do expect to do this event annually.”
McEntire said the gardens opened in 2000 with a goal to increase public awareness of natural surroundings.
“A big aspect was education, getting young children and schools involved,” she said, adding there’s plenty for the grownups, too. “We’re helping them with tools they might not think are in this Weatherford/Mineral Wells area.
Joan Thomas, director of external relations for the American Public Gardens Association, praised Clark Gardens for engaging its community.
“Savvy gardens like Clark know how to connect in order to maintain their relevancy,” Thomas said. “Clark is very much in tune with how to connect.”
Thomas said the COVID pandemic could have helped the gardening culture.
“Guess what (people) did — they went outside,” she said. “A garden is in more cases a very safe place.”
She added that public gardens, like Clark and Weatherford’s Chandor Gardens, draw 120 million visits annually. Both local gardens also are partner hosts for the national association’s 2023 annual conference in the Omni Fort Worth Hotel.
In addition to the classes throughout March, Clark Gardens is hosting two art exhibits, one featuring local artists and running through March 31 in the History House.
The other is 15 large, framed photos by Spanish artist Fares Micue, on loan from the Denver Botanical Gardens. Dreams in Bloom, in which Micue meshes the human body with floral explosions, runs through June 5 inside the chapel.
McEntire encouraged people to look at the entire list and times for courses in each category.
“The best thing is to go to our website and look for all of our upcoming events,” she said, adding some classes will have reserved spaces. “A big chunk of them are just included in general admission.”
That’s $9 for adults, $7 for ages 65 and older and $5 ages 4-12. Annual membership for a family of up to four is $100, while single memberships are $40 and couples can join together for $60.
McEntire added that Clark Gardens is part of the American Horticulture Reciprocal Program.
“Our members can get into hundreds of gardens,” she said, naming the Dallas Arboretum and Fort Worth Botanic Gardens before adding the network extends to other states.
For more information, go to www.clarkgardens.org or call 940-682-4856.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.