Marriages and deaths recorded from April 1, 2020 to April 8, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
03-14-2020 Guy C. Dibble III / Pamela K. Bass
03-15-2020 Dustin R. Choate / Justin R. Olivas
03-22-2020 Brandon R. Cooper / Hillary J. Harrison
03-28-2020 John M. VanDyke / Morgan R. McCracken
03-28-2020 Jose M.S. Gonzalez / Aranxa J. C. Romero
03-28-2020 Dean A. Griffith / Donna L. Wickman
04-01-2020 Landry T. Winters / Kaileigh M. McMinn
04-01-2020 Perry D. Gosdin / Donna K. Lockhart
04-02-2020 Shail K. Chokshi / Nikki H. Shah
04-04-2020 Michael C. Kurhan / Christa D. Utley
04-04-2020 Brady D. Sisk / Mica R. Hardin
04-05-2020 Odis F. Roland, Jr. / Christy D. Pierce
Deaths
03-01-2020 Sharon Fay Paulson
03-10-2020 Judy Lynn Hogg
03-25-2020 Juanita F. Coleman
03-26-2020 Cora Beth Harmer
03-26-2020 Nancy Lou Thomas
03-26-2020 Mary Ruth Peck
03-28-2020 Shirley Harder Sorrell
03-28-2020 William Lewis Hargiss
03-29-2020 Mary Ellen Gary
03-29-2020 Therese Winnette Cothrum
03-29-2020 Mary Ruth Springfield
03-30-2020 Roy Joe Grogan
03-30-2020 Leila Ouida Gilbert
04-01-2020 Lynn Wayne Covington
04-02-2020 Priscilla L. Carpenter Wood
04-03-2020 Joe Donald St. Clair
04-04-2020 Ida Mae Young
04-04-2020 Linnet Norbert Wetwiska
04-05-2020 Judy Ann Hostetter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.