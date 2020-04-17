Marriages and deaths recorded from April 1, 2020 to April 8, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

03-14-2020 Guy C. Dibble III / Pamela K. Bass

03-15-2020 Dustin R. Choate / Justin R. Olivas

03-22-2020 Brandon R. Cooper / Hillary J. Harrison

03-28-2020 John M. VanDyke / Morgan R. McCracken

03-28-2020 Jose M.S. Gonzalez / Aranxa J. C. Romero

03-28-2020 Dean A. Griffith / Donna L. Wickman

04-01-2020 Landry T. Winters / Kaileigh M. McMinn

04-01-2020 Perry D. Gosdin / Donna K. Lockhart

04-02-2020 Shail K. Chokshi / Nikki H. Shah

04-04-2020 Michael C. Kurhan / Christa D. Utley

04-04-2020 Brady D. Sisk / Mica R. Hardin

04-05-2020 Odis F. Roland, Jr. / Christy D. Pierce

 

Deaths

03-01-2020 Sharon Fay Paulson

03-10-2020 Judy Lynn Hogg

03-25-2020 Juanita F. Coleman

03-26-2020 Cora Beth Harmer

03-26-2020 Nancy Lou Thomas

03-26-2020 Mary Ruth Peck

03-28-2020 Shirley Harder Sorrell

03-28-2020 William Lewis Hargiss

03-29-2020 Mary Ellen Gary

03-29-2020 Therese Winnette Cothrum

03-29-2020 Mary Ruth Springfield

03-30-2020 Roy Joe Grogan

03-30-2020 Leila Ouida Gilbert

04-01-2020 Lynn Wayne Covington

04-02-2020 Priscilla L. Carpenter Wood

04-03-2020 Joe Donald St. Clair

04-04-2020 Ida Mae Young

04-04-2020 Linnet Norbert Wetwiska

04-05-2020 Judy Ann Hostetter

Tags

Recommended for you