Marriages and deaths recorded from April 29, 2020 to May 6, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
07-26-2019 Steven L. Pennington / Mary S. Neill
04-04-2020 Kalan Z. Johnson / Devin R. McHenry
04-24-2020 Rocky D. Quintero / Jasmine M. Ricks
04-25-2020 Jason R. Davis / Michelle A. Moore
04-28-2020 Dustin A. Traffansted / Anne F. Welch
04-30-2020 Eric M. Perez / Melissa J. Glover
05-01-2020 Carl J. Roach, Jr. / Traci J. Carpenter
05-02-2020 Isaiah. Simmons-Seybert / Haley D. Kotter
05-05-2020 Anthony B. Reese / Amaris L. Trevizo
Deaths
04-11-2020 Olen Howard Petty
04-15-2020 Mary Margaret Bentley
04-17-2020 Mayola Elizabeth Lasater
04-18-2020 Lee Golden
04-22-2020 Florence Inez Lockhart
04-24-2020 Dennis Kirk Littlefield
04-24-2020 John Randolph Danford
04-24-2020 Tommy Scott Talley
04-25-2020 Taunya Cheri Anderson
04-26-2020 Anthony James Peters
04-27-2020 Michael Fosburgh, Jr.
04-28-2020 Catherine Augusta Teague
05-01-2020 Margaret Gwilliam Scoville
05-02-2020 Norene Barnett
05-02-2020 Wanda Joan Torbett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.