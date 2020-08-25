Marriages and deaths recorded from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

07-25-2020 Ryan A. McClure / Misty D. Wakefield

08-01-2020 David A. Bravo / Wendy K. Field

08-02-2020 Michael S. Smith / Lexi N. Terranova

08-08-2020 Emmanuel R. Sifuentes / Haley E. Bryson

08-08-2020 Houston D. McGuire / Heather J. Coffman

08-08-2020 Christopher R. Gentry / Kayla D. Caraway

08-11-2020 Robert J. Jones / Janie M. Preston

08-12-2020 Tyler R. Perkins / Alexandra N. Duhan

08-13-2020 Daniel N. Maricle / Whitney A. Smith

08-13-2020 James A. Roberts / Siobhan K. Barnes

08-13-2020 Steven D. Wild / Callie A. Utley

08-14-2020 Jeffrey J. Shaw / Amber D. Williams

 

Deaths

08-03-2020 Charles W. Smith, Jr.

08-03-2020 Donnie Jean Mathis

08-03-2020 Anita Loy Josey

08-04-2020 Doris Jean Johnson

08-05-2020 Michael Grady Bowers

08-06-2020 Craig William Thompson

08-07-2020 Evelyn Jacquelin Cotoia

08-07-2020 Leslie Dewayne Burney

08-08-2020 Pauline E. Gilliam

08-08-2020 Jack Edward Ball

08-09-2020 Basilisa Calvillo

08-10-2020 Leydy Liz Tellez

08-11-2020 Barbara Moore

08-12-2020 Dorothy Louise Brown

08-13-2020 Bobby Wayne Tarr

08-13-2020 Rubye Doris Holliman

08-13-2020 Albert Riebe, Jr.

08-15-2020 Daisey Christina Frazier

08-15-2020 Jimmy Paul Prince

Tags

Recommended for you