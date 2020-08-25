Marriages and deaths recorded from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
07-25-2020 Ryan A. McClure / Misty D. Wakefield
08-01-2020 David A. Bravo / Wendy K. Field
08-02-2020 Michael S. Smith / Lexi N. Terranova
08-08-2020 Emmanuel R. Sifuentes / Haley E. Bryson
08-08-2020 Houston D. McGuire / Heather J. Coffman
08-08-2020 Christopher R. Gentry / Kayla D. Caraway
08-11-2020 Robert J. Jones / Janie M. Preston
08-12-2020 Tyler R. Perkins / Alexandra N. Duhan
08-13-2020 Daniel N. Maricle / Whitney A. Smith
08-13-2020 James A. Roberts / Siobhan K. Barnes
08-13-2020 Steven D. Wild / Callie A. Utley
08-14-2020 Jeffrey J. Shaw / Amber D. Williams
Deaths
08-03-2020 Charles W. Smith, Jr.
08-03-2020 Donnie Jean Mathis
08-03-2020 Anita Loy Josey
08-04-2020 Doris Jean Johnson
08-05-2020 Michael Grady Bowers
08-06-2020 Craig William Thompson
08-07-2020 Evelyn Jacquelin Cotoia
08-07-2020 Leslie Dewayne Burney
08-08-2020 Pauline E. Gilliam
08-08-2020 Jack Edward Ball
08-09-2020 Basilisa Calvillo
08-10-2020 Leydy Liz Tellez
08-11-2020 Barbara Moore
08-12-2020 Dorothy Louise Brown
08-13-2020 Bobby Wayne Tarr
08-13-2020 Rubye Doris Holliman
08-13-2020 Albert Riebe, Jr.
08-15-2020 Daisey Christina Frazier
08-15-2020 Jimmy Paul Prince
