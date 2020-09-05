Marriages and deaths recorded from Aug. 19, 2020 to Aug. 26, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

08-02-2020 Jeffrey W. Wilson / Rose M. Brown

08-03-2020 Rhett H. Davis / Allison J. Gillmore

08-07-2020 Austin E. Cottongame / Taylor N. Adams

08-07-2020 Colby D. Moore / Krista N. Haddock

08-08-2020 Darin M. Drerup / Laura J. Procter

08-10-2020 Austin D. Robertson / Jodi L. Creel

08-14-2020 Devon R. Thornton / Jordan N. Supernaw

08-14-2020 Daniel S. Lyons / Caitlyn M. Nash

08-21-2020 Micah C. Conway / Bryleigh A. Dean

08-22-2020 Michael L. Jones / Victoria N. Osborn

08-22-2020 William A. Turner / Annah M. Wagner

08-23-2020 Mark W. Hall / Brandy L. Finch

08-23-2020 Timothy C. McColley / Victoria L. O’Neal

 

Informal Marriages

08-24-2020 Daniel R. Anderson / Viki R. Cameron

 

Deaths

07-19-2020 David Ray Pettyjohn

07-25-2020 Lydia Balderama Lujan

08-04-2020 Reggie Conn Collet

08-06-2020 Sam Byron Hulsey

08-07-2020 Clare F. Winter

08-12-2020 Ronald Dewayne Harris

08-12-2020 Richard Harold Gouge

08-13-2020 Thelma Delores Gentry

08-13-2020 Sue Carolyn Sulsar

08-14-2020 Christopher Ray Wren

08-15-2020 Jon Michael Wallace

08-15-2020 Susan Williams

08-15-2020 Tonya Preston

08-16-2020 Eric Martin Shepherd

08-16-2020 Raymond Howe, Jr.

08-16-2020 Joan Brown

08-16-2020 Marsha Faye Jennings

08-17-2020 Selma Virginia Johnson

08-19-2020 Stephen Wayne Hughes

08-19-2020 Timothy Wayne Rushing

08-19-2020 Michael Lynn Jones

08-20-2020 Lynda A. Higdon Whetsell

08-20-2020 Sharon Ann Nash

