Marriages and deaths recorded from Aug. 19, 2020 to Aug. 26, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
08-02-2020 Jeffrey W. Wilson / Rose M. Brown
08-03-2020 Rhett H. Davis / Allison J. Gillmore
08-07-2020 Austin E. Cottongame / Taylor N. Adams
08-07-2020 Colby D. Moore / Krista N. Haddock
08-08-2020 Darin M. Drerup / Laura J. Procter
08-10-2020 Austin D. Robertson / Jodi L. Creel
08-14-2020 Devon R. Thornton / Jordan N. Supernaw
08-14-2020 Daniel S. Lyons / Caitlyn M. Nash
08-21-2020 Micah C. Conway / Bryleigh A. Dean
08-22-2020 Michael L. Jones / Victoria N. Osborn
08-22-2020 William A. Turner / Annah M. Wagner
08-23-2020 Mark W. Hall / Brandy L. Finch
08-23-2020 Timothy C. McColley / Victoria L. O’Neal
Informal Marriages
08-24-2020 Daniel R. Anderson / Viki R. Cameron
Deaths
07-19-2020 David Ray Pettyjohn
07-25-2020 Lydia Balderama Lujan
08-04-2020 Reggie Conn Collet
08-06-2020 Sam Byron Hulsey
08-07-2020 Clare F. Winter
08-12-2020 Ronald Dewayne Harris
08-12-2020 Richard Harold Gouge
08-13-2020 Thelma Delores Gentry
08-13-2020 Sue Carolyn Sulsar
08-14-2020 Christopher Ray Wren
08-15-2020 Jon Michael Wallace
08-15-2020 Susan Williams
08-15-2020 Tonya Preston
08-16-2020 Eric Martin Shepherd
08-16-2020 Raymond Howe, Jr.
08-16-2020 Joan Brown
08-16-2020 Marsha Faye Jennings
08-17-2020 Selma Virginia Johnson
08-19-2020 Stephen Wayne Hughes
08-19-2020 Timothy Wayne Rushing
08-19-2020 Michael Lynn Jones
08-20-2020 Lynda A. Higdon Whetsell
08-20-2020 Sharon Ann Nash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.