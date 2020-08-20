Marriages and deaths recorded from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages

07-24-2020 Jarrod W. Smith / Alicia M. Gilleo

07-25-2020 Gary A. Pierce, II / Kelly R. Govero

08-01-2020 Jason R. Bow / Sarah B. Hancock

08-01-2020 Garrett E. Stoner / Jordan E. Kendrick

08-01-2020 Daniel W. McIlroy / Alexandra E. Haag

08-06-2020 Richard L. Godbout / Kathryn P. Adams

08-06-2020 Jacob R. Atkins / Alexandria J. Wagoner

08-06-2020 James C. Dawson / Lyndsie N. Hooper

08-07-2020 Dayton C. Sheridan, IV / Rachel L. Martin

08-07-2020 Kian B. Lind / Terra A. Hicks

08-08-2020 Freddy L. Goss / Claudia S. Reeves

08-08-2020 Gary M. Parker / Randy J. Trice

08-08-2020 Christopher W. Carter / Maureen L. Gehring

08-08-2020 Trevor A. Hopper / Abigail E. Sykes

08-08-2020 Ethan N. Nichols / Kayla M. Fulkerson

08-08-2020 Hannah J. Christian / Julia M.A. Hopkins

08-10-2020 Preston C. Perez / Hannah E. Adams

 

Deaths

07-23-2020 Joseph Allen Goettel

07-23-2020 Doris J. Wiley

07-23-2020 Debra Kay Lowrance

07-25-2020 Bette Ann Hall

07-25-2020 Kenneth Lloyd Ingram

07-28-2020 Carol Sue Minster

07-29-2020 Jacky Robert Echols

07-30-2020 James Ray Barker

07-30-2020 Willie Joe Jenkins, Jr.

07-30-2020 Lenis Ray Bench

07-31-2020 Katie Blackmon

07-31-2020 Edward Lewis Hopkins

07-31-2020 Earl Clayton Cox

08-01-2020 Cassandra Nicole Grooms

08-01-2020 Rylan Cade Campbell

08-03-2020 Billy Wayne Copeland

08-03-2020 Mary Kay Amos

08-03-2020 Luwenda Janeen Hinkle

08-04-2020 Helen Lajean Robbins

08-04-2020 Cynthia Dawn Newman

08-04-2020 Perry Jason Davis

08-05-2020 Mammie Jannece Hardegree

08-05-2020 William Alfred Blankenship, Jr.

08-05-2020 Ruby Janell Parker

08-05-2020 Barbara Eleanor Blanchard

08-08-2020 Clyde Theodore Mayberry

08-09-2020 Robert Lee McCullough

08-10-2020 Kenneth Melvin Cole, Sr.

