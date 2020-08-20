Marriages and deaths recorded from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
07-24-2020 Jarrod W. Smith / Alicia M. Gilleo
07-25-2020 Gary A. Pierce, II / Kelly R. Govero
08-01-2020 Jason R. Bow / Sarah B. Hancock
08-01-2020 Garrett E. Stoner / Jordan E. Kendrick
08-01-2020 Daniel W. McIlroy / Alexandra E. Haag
08-06-2020 Richard L. Godbout / Kathryn P. Adams
08-06-2020 Jacob R. Atkins / Alexandria J. Wagoner
08-06-2020 James C. Dawson / Lyndsie N. Hooper
08-07-2020 Dayton C. Sheridan, IV / Rachel L. Martin
08-07-2020 Kian B. Lind / Terra A. Hicks
08-08-2020 Freddy L. Goss / Claudia S. Reeves
08-08-2020 Gary M. Parker / Randy J. Trice
08-08-2020 Christopher W. Carter / Maureen L. Gehring
08-08-2020 Trevor A. Hopper / Abigail E. Sykes
08-08-2020 Ethan N. Nichols / Kayla M. Fulkerson
08-08-2020 Hannah J. Christian / Julia M.A. Hopkins
08-10-2020 Preston C. Perez / Hannah E. Adams
Deaths
07-23-2020 Joseph Allen Goettel
07-23-2020 Doris J. Wiley
07-23-2020 Debra Kay Lowrance
07-25-2020 Bette Ann Hall
07-25-2020 Kenneth Lloyd Ingram
07-28-2020 Carol Sue Minster
07-29-2020 Jacky Robert Echols
07-30-2020 James Ray Barker
07-30-2020 Willie Joe Jenkins, Jr.
07-30-2020 Lenis Ray Bench
07-31-2020 Katie Blackmon
07-31-2020 Edward Lewis Hopkins
07-31-2020 Earl Clayton Cox
08-01-2020 Cassandra Nicole Grooms
08-01-2020 Rylan Cade Campbell
08-03-2020 Billy Wayne Copeland
08-03-2020 Mary Kay Amos
08-03-2020 Luwenda Janeen Hinkle
08-04-2020 Helen Lajean Robbins
08-04-2020 Cynthia Dawn Newman
08-04-2020 Perry Jason Davis
08-05-2020 Mammie Jannece Hardegree
08-05-2020 William Alfred Blankenship, Jr.
08-05-2020 Ruby Janell Parker
08-05-2020 Barbara Eleanor Blanchard
08-08-2020 Clyde Theodore Mayberry
08-09-2020 Robert Lee McCullough
08-10-2020 Kenneth Melvin Cole, Sr.
