Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
04-10-2020 Ramsey C. West / Mia C. Gonzalez
11-28-2020 Jesus C. Hernandez, Jr. / Maria Ramirez
12-15-2020 Cade M. McLaughlin / Ashley L. Hammons-Lawrence
12-18-2020 Samuel D. Webb / Rachel R. Hardin
12-19-2020 Logan W. Cotton / Hope N. Sorrells
12-20-2020 Richard M. Mitchell / Vicki O. Taylor
12-25-2020 David L. Byford / Gloria S. Arriaga
12-27-2020 Travis W. Boebel / Kristin L. Kelley
12-31-2020 Alvin R. Wells / Pamela Braycc
01-01-2021 Walter B. Nye, III / Crystal A. Hinshaw
01-01-2021 William A. Dikes / Lydia Tate
01-02-2021 Robert A. Gunter / Tammy D. Freeman
01-02-2021 Patrick B. Hibbitts / Haley D. Clemens
01-02-2020 John G. Nixon / Taylor N. Thompson
01-05-2020 Thomas J. Carpenter / Candace W. Tremblay
Deaths
12-09-2020 Ouida D. Rowland
12-10-2020 Leaman Edward Stokes, Jr.
12-11-2020 Bobby Joe Corder
12-15-2020 Peggy Dearson
12-18-2020 Dorothy B. Lemmond
12-18-2020 Donald Gary Whitehead
12-21-2020 William Frederick Liles
12-22-2020 Gwendolyn D. Johnson
12-23-2020 Connie Jo Bentley
12-23-2020 Theresa Rose Soligo
12-24-2020 William Claude Scoggin, Jr.
12-25-2020 Betty Lou Jones
12-25-2020 Joan Elaine Martinez
12-25-2020 Susan McDaniel Rimbey
12-26-2020 Bobbie Louise Bullock
12-28-2020 Johnnie Fay Morgan
12-26-2020 Alicia Arriola
12-26-2020 Maria Theresa Winter
12-26-2020 Jack Ables Strain
12-26-2020 Jeanette Ruby Goforth
12-30-2020 Steven William Cosper
Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021. This information is provided through the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s office.
Marriages
12-30-2020 Mario G. Delara / Morales D. Walden
12-30-2020 Derik J. Medina / Valerie Castaneda
12-31-2020 Timothy E. Boyd / Crystal V. Murray
01-04-2021 Lucas E. Ramsey / Samantha L. Vick
01-04-2021 Taylor A. Trigg / Kara K. Scott
01-04-2021 Kenneth R. Balch / Heather Stephens
01-05-2021 Joshua A. Hicks / Trinity S. Duncan
01-06-2021 George R. Smith / Tena M. Smith
Deaths
01-04-2021 Charles Richardson
01-05-2021 Guadalupe Alvarez
01-05-2021 Clara Mae Turner
01-05-2021 Geraldene Ince
01-05-2021 Orville Anderson
01-05-2021 Mickey Ray Neally
01-05-2021 Madylene Atkins
01-05-2021 James Daniel Banks
01-05-2021 Rodrigo Velasquez
01-06-2021 Barbara S. Webster
01-06-2021 Terry Lee Bowman
