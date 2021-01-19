Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

04-10-2020 Ramsey C. West / Mia C. Gonzalez

11-28-2020 Jesus C. Hernandez, Jr. / Maria Ramirez

12-15-2020 Cade M. McLaughlin / Ashley L. Hammons-Lawrence

12-18-2020 Samuel D. Webb / Rachel R. Hardin

12-19-2020 Logan W. Cotton / Hope N. Sorrells

12-20-2020 Richard M. Mitchell / Vicki O. Taylor

12-25-2020 David L. Byford / Gloria S. Arriaga

12-27-2020 Travis W. Boebel / Kristin L. Kelley

12-31-2020 Alvin R. Wells / Pamela Braycc

01-01-2021 Walter B. Nye, III / Crystal A. Hinshaw

01-01-2021 William A. Dikes / Lydia Tate

01-02-2021 Robert A. Gunter / Tammy D. Freeman

01-02-2021 Patrick B. Hibbitts / Haley D. Clemens

01-02-2020 John G. Nixon / Taylor N. Thompson

01-05-2020 Thomas J. Carpenter / Candace W. Tremblay

 

Deaths

12-09-2020 Ouida D. Rowland

12-10-2020 Leaman Edward Stokes, Jr.

12-11-2020 Bobby Joe Corder

12-15-2020 Peggy Dearson

12-18-2020 Dorothy B. Lemmond

12-18-2020 Donald Gary Whitehead

12-21-2020 William Frederick Liles

12-22-2020 Gwendolyn D. Johnson

12-23-2020 Connie Jo Bentley

12-23-2020 Theresa Rose Soligo

12-24-2020 William Claude Scoggin, Jr.

12-25-2020 Betty Lou Jones

12-25-2020 Joan Elaine Martinez

12-25-2020 Susan McDaniel Rimbey

12-26-2020 Bobbie Louise Bullock

12-28-2020 Johnnie Fay Morgan

12-26-2020 Alicia Arriola

12-26-2020 Maria Theresa Winter

12-26-2020 Jack Ables Strain

12-26-2020 Jeanette Ruby Goforth

12-30-2020 Steven William Cosper

 

Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021. This information is provided through the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s office.

Marriages

12-30-2020 Mario G. Delara / Morales D. Walden

12-30-2020 Derik J. Medina / Valerie Castaneda

12-31-2020 Timothy E. Boyd / Crystal V. Murray

01-04-2021 Lucas E. Ramsey / Samantha L. Vick

01-04-2021 Taylor A. Trigg / Kara K. Scott

01-04-2021 Kenneth R. Balch / Heather Stephens

01-05-2021 Joshua A. Hicks / Trinity S. Duncan

01-06-2021 George R. Smith / Tena M. Smith

 

Deaths

01-04-2021 Charles Richardson

01-05-2021 Guadalupe Alvarez

01-05-2021 Clara Mae Turner

01-05-2021 Geraldene Ince

01-05-2021 Orville Anderson

01-05-2021 Mickey Ray Neally

01-05-2021 Madylene Atkins

01-05-2021 James Daniel Banks

01-05-2021 Rodrigo Velasquez

01-06-2021 Barbara S. Webster

01-06-2021 Terry Lee Bowman

