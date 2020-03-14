Marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 26, 2020 to March 4, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the office of Lila Deakle, Parker County clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

02-15-2020 Jas J. Bowling / Madison T. Tillery

02-16-2020 Matthew W. Pruitt / Stephanie M. Nimpfer

02-22-2020 Albert D. Zipper / Guadalupe L. James

02-22-2020 Michael L. Murray / Brenda M. Messner

02-22-2020 Charles A. Merrill / Mallory D. Baird

02-22-2020 John D. Courtroul / Ember E. Mitchell

02-22-2020 Christopher A. Carrell / Teresa G. Cocke

02-22-2020 Jason A. Iozzi / Chandler L. Cunningham

02-27-2020 Daniel H. Watson / Samantha M. Boyd

02-27-2020 Michael L. Langran / Nancy J. Todd

02-28-2020 Shao C. Hsu / Yi C. Kuo

02-28-2020 Tyler A. Davis / Delayna J. Aldrich

02-28-2020 Jaxon C. Martin / Victoria J. O’Brien

02-28-2020 Juan M. Anderson / Mona M. Sanchez

02-28-2020 Graham C. Garner / Sarah R. Galbreaith

02-29-2020 Paul H. Payberah / Sarah E. Gonzales

02-29-2020 Jonathan P. Muska / Megan R. Scarlett

02-29-2020 Jonathan W. Arnold / Emily M. Neckar

03-03-2020 Ricky D. Brown, Jr. / Tina U. Parrish

03-03-2020 Clint A. Alford / Jessica L. Jones

03-03-2020 Jimmy L. Johnson / Malgorzata J. B. Sochalska

Deaths

01-30-2020 Georgia Mae Sisson

02-17-2020 Jack Kenneth Bowles

02-18-2020 Jimmie Lee McCallum

02-19-2020 John David Soria, Jr.

02-19-2020 Gloria Zane Smith

02-19-2020 Jason Andre Jones

02-20-2020 David Henry Fischer

02-21-2020 Dolores Ruth Hinsey

02-23-2020 Michael Steven Grice

02-23-2020 Michael Ray Taylor

02-23-2020 Donna Hays Applewhite

02-24-2020 Earl Chester Simmons

02-24-2020 Lee Carroll Darden

02-25-2020 Winton Alavice Powers, Jr.

02-25-2020 Robert Louis Kilpatrick, III

02-25-2020 Robert Paul Geiman

02-26-2020 Patsy Lorene Shaw

02-26-2020 Earline Marie Cobb

02-27-2020 Marilyn Claire Fobian

02-27-2020 Gary Dwayne Jordan

02-28-2020 Delbert Bruce Hamilton

03-01-2020 Irma Jean Maddox

03-02-2020 Mary June Reddick

