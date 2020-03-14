Marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 26, 2020 to March 4, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the office of Lila Deakle, Parker County clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
02-15-2020 Jas J. Bowling / Madison T. Tillery
02-16-2020 Matthew W. Pruitt / Stephanie M. Nimpfer
02-22-2020 Albert D. Zipper / Guadalupe L. James
02-22-2020 Michael L. Murray / Brenda M. Messner
02-22-2020 Charles A. Merrill / Mallory D. Baird
02-22-2020 John D. Courtroul / Ember E. Mitchell
02-22-2020 Christopher A. Carrell / Teresa G. Cocke
02-22-2020 Jason A. Iozzi / Chandler L. Cunningham
02-27-2020 Daniel H. Watson / Samantha M. Boyd
02-27-2020 Michael L. Langran / Nancy J. Todd
02-28-2020 Shao C. Hsu / Yi C. Kuo
02-28-2020 Tyler A. Davis / Delayna J. Aldrich
02-28-2020 Jaxon C. Martin / Victoria J. O’Brien
02-28-2020 Juan M. Anderson / Mona M. Sanchez
02-28-2020 Graham C. Garner / Sarah R. Galbreaith
02-29-2020 Paul H. Payberah / Sarah E. Gonzales
02-29-2020 Jonathan P. Muska / Megan R. Scarlett
02-29-2020 Jonathan W. Arnold / Emily M. Neckar
03-03-2020 Ricky D. Brown, Jr. / Tina U. Parrish
03-03-2020 Clint A. Alford / Jessica L. Jones
03-03-2020 Jimmy L. Johnson / Malgorzata J. B. Sochalska
Deaths
01-30-2020 Georgia Mae Sisson
02-17-2020 Jack Kenneth Bowles
02-18-2020 Jimmie Lee McCallum
02-19-2020 John David Soria, Jr.
02-19-2020 Gloria Zane Smith
02-19-2020 Jason Andre Jones
02-20-2020 David Henry Fischer
02-21-2020 Dolores Ruth Hinsey
02-23-2020 Michael Steven Grice
02-23-2020 Michael Ray Taylor
02-23-2020 Donna Hays Applewhite
02-24-2020 Earl Chester Simmons
02-24-2020 Lee Carroll Darden
02-25-2020 Winton Alavice Powers, Jr.
02-25-2020 Robert Louis Kilpatrick, III
02-25-2020 Robert Paul Geiman
02-26-2020 Patsy Lorene Shaw
02-26-2020 Earline Marie Cobb
02-27-2020 Marilyn Claire Fobian
02-27-2020 Gary Dwayne Jordan
02-28-2020 Delbert Bruce Hamilton
03-01-2020 Irma Jean Maddox
03-02-2020 Mary June Reddick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.