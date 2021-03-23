Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 10, 2021 to March 9, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
01-30-2021 Felix J. Smigielski, Jr. / Mary F. Germash
02-05-2021 Johnny G. L. Oaks / Malinda L. Trail
02-06-2021 Tharon R. Bideler / Ashleigh N. Wooley
02-06-2021 Jeffery J. Searcey / Taylor R. Fehrle
02-11-2021 Garrett J. Hartman / Ashleigh J. Telman
02-12-2021 Christopher L. Hunsinger / Cara N. Morocco
02-12-2021 Ethan Z. Gray / Reagan C. Patterson
02-12-2021 Byron C. Rogers / Cindy L. Rogers
02-13-2021 James A. Larance / Chriscia B. Castro
02-13-2021 Richard A. Stringfellow / Tina M. Pinson
02-14-2021 Markus w. Lackey / Sharon W. Long
02-14-2021 Chad C. Morgan / Sunday E. Grace
02-16-2021 Shane M. Guldbransen / Margaret D. Staples
02-20-2021 Jonathan E. Duling / Corissa L. Davenport
02-21-2021 Lawrence J. Palmer / Shannin R. Black
02-21-2021 David M. Routte, Jr. / Tami L. Willliams
02-27-2021 Robert K. Tennison / Regina P. Hawkins
03-01-2021 John Niznik / Debra L. Swing
03-04-2021 Eric B. Cire / Joann K. Misztura
03-07-2021 Christopher S. Hoog / Kathryn K. Ritchie
03-07-2021 Jason W. Davidson / Jenifer R. Lewis
03-09-2021 Addison C. Johnson / Yazmin A. Diego Verdugo
Deaths
02-10-2021 Beverly Guiles Vestal
02-10-2021 Nancy Earlene Anderson
02-10-2021 Bessie Jo Worthington
02-11-2021 Terry Gene Reynolds
02-11-2021 Donald Wayne McCauley
02-11-2021 Kent Davis Marrs
02-13-2021 Linda Jo Cochran
02-14-2021 Carolyn Virginia Manney
02-17-2021 Jhames Wesley Slankard
02-19-2021 William Lee Scharlz
01-29-2021 Mary Louise Mitchell
02-12-2021 Dorothy Mae Parten
02-15-2021 Cheryl Ann Hardin
02-16-2021 Shaunda Noel Braught
02-16-2021 Vivian Ann Cunningham
02-17-2021 Patsy Ruth Alenik
02-20-2021 James Ray Conner
02-23-2021 James David Peables
02-24-2021 Mateo James Garcia-Silver
02-25-2021 Raymond Dennis Corder
02-25-2021 Wanda Yvonne Headrick
02-26-2021 Kenneth Scott King
02-26-2021 Karen Ann Burnett
02-26-2021 Petra Lopez Ramon
02-26-2021 Donald Wayne Owens
02-27-2021 Dennis Michael Patrick
02-28-2021 Grady Arthur Cunningham, Jr.
02-28-2021 Martha Imogene Sneed
02-28-2021 June Marie Leondar
03-02-2021 Ma Teoudula Perez
03-02-2021 Barbara Jeanne Galloway
03-02-2021 Lyndon Dowl Whitson
03-03-2021 Bobbye Sue Keller
03-03-2021 Adolfo Rodriguez-Villegas, Sr.
03-03-2021 Nell C. Henderson
03-05-2021 Cameron Todd Christy
Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 10, 2021 to March 9, 2021. This information is being provided by the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s office.
Marriages
02-22-2021 David Garcia / Sierra N. Hall
02-22-2021 Garrett Kubena / Catalina Martinez
03-01-2021 Corey E. Ober / Brittany N. Kaler
03-02-2021 Charles H. Knight / Glinda L. Hawk
03-03-2021 Bennie Joe Price / Beverly A. Baker
03-09-2021 Derrick J. Perez / Anna R. Oshield
Deaths
02-10-2021 James Wesley Hill
02-10-2021 Carolyn Ann Rogers
02-10-2021 Hugh Edward Griffin
02-10-2021 James Donald Sherley
02-10-2021 Susan Elizabeth Jones
02-23-2021 Billy Ray Hall
02-23-2021 Anthony Wrady
02-24-2021 Villalon Ismael Colchado
02-24-2021 Carolyn Frances Starrett
02-26-2021 Loretta Sue Eidson
02-26-2021 Kenneth Bruce Warren
03-02-2021 Paul Hunter Doyle
03-04-2021 Altagracia Maya
03-05-2021 Santiago Silva
03-05-2021 Ruth Davidson
03-05-2021 Richard Lee Ball
03-08-2021 Larry T. Cominsky
03-08-2021 Connie Rae Douthit
03-09-2021 Shirlene Fay Bridges
03-09-2021 Harold Earl McCollum
03-09-2021 Lina Alvina Jimenez
03-09-2021 Kent Jay Conway
03-09-2021 Larry Gene Marchbanks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.