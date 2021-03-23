Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 10, 2021 to March 9, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages

01-30-2021 Felix J. Smigielski, Jr. / Mary F. Germash

02-05-2021 Johnny G. L. Oaks / Malinda L. Trail

02-06-2021 Tharon R. Bideler / Ashleigh N. Wooley

02-06-2021 Jeffery J. Searcey / Taylor R. Fehrle

02-11-2021 Garrett J. Hartman / Ashleigh J. Telman

02-12-2021 Christopher L. Hunsinger / Cara N. Morocco

02-12-2021 Ethan Z. Gray / Reagan C. Patterson

02-12-2021 Byron C. Rogers / Cindy L. Rogers

02-13-2021 James A. Larance / Chriscia B. Castro

02-13-2021 Richard A. Stringfellow / Tina M. Pinson

02-14-2021 Markus w. Lackey / Sharon W. Long

02-14-2021 Chad C. Morgan / Sunday E. Grace

02-16-2021 Shane M. Guldbransen / Margaret D. Staples

02-20-2021 Jonathan E. Duling / Corissa L. Davenport

02-21-2021 Lawrence J. Palmer / Shannin R. Black

02-21-2021 David M. Routte, Jr. / Tami L. Willliams

02-27-2021 Robert K. Tennison / Regina P. Hawkins

03-01-2021 John Niznik / Debra L. Swing

03-04-2021 Eric B. Cire / Joann K. Misztura

03-07-2021 Christopher S. Hoog / Kathryn K. Ritchie

03-07-2021 Jason W. Davidson / Jenifer R. Lewis

03-09-2021 Addison C. Johnson / Yazmin A. Diego Verdugo

 

Deaths

02-10-2021 Beverly Guiles Vestal

02-10-2021 Nancy Earlene Anderson

02-10-2021 Bessie Jo Worthington

02-11-2021 Terry Gene Reynolds

02-11-2021 Donald Wayne McCauley

02-11-2021 Kent Davis Marrs

02-13-2021 Linda Jo Cochran

02-14-2021 Carolyn Virginia Manney

02-17-2021 Jhames Wesley Slankard

02-19-2021 William Lee Scharlz

01-29-2021 Mary Louise Mitchell

02-12-2021 Dorothy Mae Parten

02-15-2021 Cheryl Ann Hardin

02-16-2021 Shaunda Noel Braught

02-16-2021 Vivian Ann Cunningham

02-17-2021 Patsy Ruth Alenik

02-20-2021 James Ray Conner

02-23-2021 James David Peables

02-24-2021 Mateo James Garcia-Silver

02-25-2021 Raymond Dennis Corder

02-25-2021 Wanda Yvonne Headrick

02-26-2021 Kenneth Scott King

02-26-2021 Karen Ann Burnett

02-26-2021 Petra Lopez Ramon

02-26-2021 Donald Wayne Owens

02-27-2021 Dennis Michael Patrick

02-28-2021 Grady Arthur Cunningham, Jr.

02-28-2021 Martha Imogene Sneed

02-28-2021 June Marie Leondar

03-02-2021 Ma Teoudula Perez

03-02-2021 Barbara Jeanne Galloway

03-02-2021 Lyndon Dowl Whitson

03-03-2021 Bobbye Sue Keller

03-03-2021 Adolfo Rodriguez-Villegas, Sr.

03-03-2021 Nell C. Henderson

03-05-2021 Cameron Todd Christy

 

Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 10, 2021 to March 9, 2021. This information is being provided by the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s office.

Marriages

02-22-2021 David Garcia / Sierra N. Hall

02-22-2021 Garrett Kubena / Catalina Martinez

03-01-2021 Corey E. Ober / Brittany N. Kaler

03-02-2021 Charles H. Knight / Glinda L. Hawk

03-03-2021 Bennie Joe Price / Beverly A. Baker

03-09-2021 Derrick J. Perez / Anna R. Oshield

 

Deaths

02-10-2021 James Wesley Hill

02-10-2021 Carolyn Ann Rogers

02-10-2021 Hugh Edward Griffin

02-10-2021 James Donald Sherley

02-10-2021 Susan Elizabeth Jones

02-23-2021 Billy Ray Hall

02-23-2021 Anthony Wrady

02-24-2021 Villalon Ismael Colchado

02-24-2021 Carolyn Frances Starrett

02-26-2021 Loretta Sue Eidson

02-26-2021 Kenneth Bruce Warren

03-02-2021 Paul Hunter Doyle

03-04-2021 Altagracia Maya

03-05-2021 Santiago Silva

03-05-2021 Ruth Davidson

03-05-2021 Richard Lee Ball

03-08-2021 Larry T. Cominsky

03-08-2021 Connie Rae Douthit

03-09-2021 Shirlene Fay Bridges

03-09-2021 Harold Earl McCollum

03-09-2021 Lina Alvina Jimenez

03-09-2021 Kent Jay Conway

03-09-2021 Larry Gene Marchbanks

