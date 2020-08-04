Marriages and deaths recorded from July 15, 2020 to July 22, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
06-12-2020 Brian A. McGrath / Meredith P. Case
06-13-2020 Joseph M. Jaggears / Erica M. Barnes
06-27-2020 Richard W. Dalton, II / Raylee M. Grimes
06-27-2020 Matthew G. Aguilar / Kassye M. Reynolds
07-04-2020 Bradley J. Abbott / Angel R. Andresen
07-10-2020 Michael D. Hilburn / Elizabeth K. Baxter
07-11-2020 Stephen R. Karnes / Rebekah D. Blackburn
07-12-2020 Roy E. Erwin / Christine J. Erwin
07-14-2020 Abelardo C. Perez / Maria M. Roman Rodriguez
07-15-2020 Daniel M. Finch / Cylie M. Walker
07-16-2020 Robert W. Wright / Barbara A. Eavenson
07-18-2020 Daniel T. Hickey / Megan H. Kirkelie
07-19-2020 Wolfgang S. A. Kimsey / Caitlin O. Rose
07-20-2020 Austin B. Hemmerling-Vargas / Mackenzie M. Anderson
07-20-2020 William R. Storm, Jr. / Kimberly F. Storm
07-21-2020 Charles A. McMullen / Susan R. Bowers
07-22-2020 Tiffany N. Lee / Ivy L. Vanderpool
Deaths
06-15-2020 Tyne Allen Noogle
06-27-2020 Jeanne Marie Grimm
06-27-2020 Karl Alapaki Williams
06-30-2020 William Christian Miller
07-03-2020 Mary Sue Heartsill
07-07-2020 Carolyn E. Dutton
07-08-2020 Deborah D. Browning
07-08-2020 Kristin Kayleigh Leitzman
07-09-2020 Rene’ Valtierra
07-10-2020 Lain Edward Christian
07-10-2020 Cierra Leigh Christian
07-11-2020 Curtis Dahl Johnson
07-11-2020 Ashley Marie Escamilla
07-11-2020 Raymond Razo
07-11-2020 Sheila Adora Solomon
07-11-2020 James Fredrick Dyer
07-12-2020 Jayleta Heflin
07-13-2020 Madeline J. Newton
07-13-2020 Kenneth Arnold McConathy
07-14-2020 Lemora Ingraham
07-14-2020 Charlene Middleton
07-14-2020 Patsy Jean Cartwright
07-15-2020 Stephen Leon Owens
07-15-2020 Paul Douglas Hudspeth
07-15-2020 Patricia Louise Baylor
07-15-2020 Martha Elizabeth Zenkner
07-15-2020 Marianne Florence Pischner
07-15-2020 Jack George Nixon, Jr.
07-16-2020 Mallie Carl Williams, Jr.
07-16-2020 Elmer Lee Maddux
07-16-2020 Billie Jean Couch
07-19-2020 Dorothy Lucille Brown
