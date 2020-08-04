Marriages and deaths recorded from July 15, 2020 to July 22, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

06-12-2020 Brian A. McGrath / Meredith P. Case

06-13-2020 Joseph M. Jaggears / Erica M. Barnes

06-27-2020 Richard W. Dalton, II / Raylee M. Grimes

06-27-2020 Matthew G. Aguilar / Kassye M. Reynolds

07-04-2020 Bradley J. Abbott / Angel R. Andresen

07-10-2020 Michael D. Hilburn / Elizabeth K. Baxter

07-11-2020  Stephen R. Karnes / Rebekah D. Blackburn

07-12-2020 Roy E. Erwin / Christine J. Erwin

07-14-2020 Abelardo C. Perez / Maria M. Roman Rodriguez

07-15-2020 Daniel M. Finch / Cylie M. Walker

07-16-2020 Robert W. Wright / Barbara A. Eavenson

07-18-2020 Daniel T. Hickey / Megan H. Kirkelie

07-19-2020 Wolfgang S. A. Kimsey / Caitlin O. Rose

07-20-2020 Austin B. Hemmerling-Vargas / Mackenzie M. Anderson

07-20-2020 William R. Storm, Jr. / Kimberly F. Storm

07-21-2020 Charles A. McMullen / Susan R. Bowers

07-22-2020 Tiffany N. Lee / Ivy L. Vanderpool

 

Deaths

06-15-2020 Tyne Allen Noogle

06-27-2020 Jeanne Marie Grimm

06-27-2020 Karl Alapaki Williams

06-30-2020 William Christian Miller

07-03-2020 Mary Sue Heartsill

07-07-2020 Carolyn E. Dutton

07-08-2020 Deborah D. Browning

07-08-2020 Kristin Kayleigh Leitzman

07-09-2020 Rene’ Valtierra

07-10-2020 Lain Edward Christian

07-10-2020 Cierra Leigh Christian

07-11-2020 Curtis Dahl Johnson

07-11-2020 Ashley Marie Escamilla

07-11-2020 Raymond Razo

07-11-2020  Sheila Adora Solomon

07-11-2020 James Fredrick Dyer

07-12-2020 Jayleta Heflin

07-13-2020 Madeline J. Newton

07-13-2020 Kenneth Arnold McConathy

07-14-2020  Lemora Ingraham

07-14-2020 Charlene Middleton

07-14-2020 Patsy Jean Cartwright

07-15-2020 Stephen Leon Owens

07-15-2020 Paul Douglas Hudspeth

07-15-2020 Patricia Louise Baylor

07-15-2020 Martha Elizabeth Zenkner

07-15-2020 Marianne Florence Pischner

07-15-2020 Jack George Nixon, Jr.

07-16-2020 Mallie Carl Williams, Jr.

07-16-2020 Elmer Lee Maddux

07-16-2020 Billie Jean Couch

07-19-2020 Dorothy Lucille Brown

