Marriages and deaths recorded from July 8 to July 15, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
03-13-2020 Johnny E. Blevins / Amanda M. Dayton
05-31-2020 Jordan C. Horton / Morgan D. Robinson
06-20-2020 Kolten J. Hutchens / Emily P. Owens
06-20-2020 Joshua L. Wright / Lindsay N. Taylor
07-02-2020 Carl R. Andrews / Amanda R. Reed
07-04-2020 Richard T. Leone / Krista K. Brandes
07-08-2020 Ahmed J. M. Salamah / Miranda A. Morgan
07-08-2020 Richard E. Bond / DaJuana Byrd
07-10-2020 Christopher D. Maxey / Rebecca I. Gonzales
07-11-2020 Barrett K. Craft / Lacey D. Frazier
07-11-2020 Benjamin Z. Garrett / Katherine L.D. Kirk
07-11-2020 Shawn W. Asher / Brittne L. Napier
07-11-2020 Kenneth K. Moreland / Ricki M. Vanhorn
07-11-2020 Jesse A. Martin / Alina D. Cole
07-11-2020 Ross N. Danner / Amelia C. Saucedo
Informal Marriages
07-04-2020 John F. Stallings / Lesa N. Scott
Deaths
06-11-2020 Larita Maxine Gilbert
06-12-2020 Eddie Don Thomas
06-13-2020 Andrew Montes
06-28-2020 Ronald H. Williams
06-28-2020 Lee Wayne Farris
06-30-2020 Alton Hernandez, Jr.
06-30-2020 Mary Londa Scott
06-30-2020 Ronnie Leon Turner
07-02-2020 Dorothy Arlene Fonseca
07-05-2020 Gwendolyn Angela Hodges
07-05-2020 Martha O. Diaz
07-06-2020 Mary Edna Bell Douglas
07-06-2020 John Harold Shuster
07-06-2020 Patsy Louise York
07-06-2020 Charles Franklin Speer
07-07-2020 Larry Allen Young
07-07-2020 Edwin Stevens
07-08-2020 Janice Hoover
07-09-2020 Eddie West Riley, Jr.
07-09-2020 Jimmy Charles Jordan
07-10-2020 Sonja Kay Evans
07-10-2020 Mary Jane Gray
07-11-2020 Judy Lynn Heidelberg
07-12-2020 Roger Leon Coomer
07-13-2020 Nancy Huberta Bailey
