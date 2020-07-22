Marriages and deaths recorded from July 8 to July 15, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

03-13-2020 Johnny E. Blevins / Amanda M. Dayton

05-31-2020 Jordan C. Horton / Morgan D. Robinson

06-20-2020 Kolten J. Hutchens / Emily P. Owens

06-20-2020 Joshua L. Wright / Lindsay N. Taylor

07-02-2020 Carl R. Andrews / Amanda R. Reed

07-04-2020 Richard T. Leone / Krista K. Brandes

07-08-2020 Ahmed J. M. Salamah / Miranda A. Morgan

07-08-2020 Richard E. Bond / DaJuana Byrd

07-10-2020 Christopher D. Maxey / Rebecca I. Gonzales

07-11-2020 Barrett K. Craft / Lacey D. Frazier

07-11-2020 Benjamin Z. Garrett / Katherine L.D. Kirk

07-11-2020 Shawn W. Asher / Brittne L. Napier

07-11-2020 Kenneth K. Moreland / Ricki M. Vanhorn

07-11-2020 Jesse A. Martin / Alina D. Cole

07-11-2020 Ross N. Danner / Amelia C. Saucedo

 

Informal Marriages

07-04-2020  John F. Stallings / Lesa N. Scott

 

Deaths

06-11-2020  Larita Maxine Gilbert

06-12-2020 Eddie Don Thomas

06-13-2020 Andrew Montes

06-28-2020 Ronald H. Williams

06-28-2020 Lee Wayne Farris

06-30-2020 Alton Hernandez, Jr.

06-30-2020 Mary Londa Scott

06-30-2020 Ronnie Leon Turner

07-02-2020 Dorothy Arlene Fonseca

07-05-2020 Gwendolyn Angela Hodges

07-05-2020 Martha O. Diaz

07-06-2020 Mary Edna Bell Douglas

07-06-2020 John Harold Shuster

07-06-2020 Patsy Louise York

07-06-2020 Charles Franklin Speer

07-07-2020 Larry Allen Young

07-07-2020 Edwin Stevens

07-08-2020 Janice Hoover

07-09-2020 Eddie West Riley, Jr.

07-09-2020 Jimmy Charles Jordan

07-10-2020 Sonja Kay Evans

07-10-2020 Mary Jane Gray

07-11-2020 Judy Lynn Heidelberg

07-12-2020 Roger Leon Coomer

07-13-2020 Nancy Huberta Bailey

