Marriages and deaths recorded from June 17, 2020 to June 24, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
04-11-2020 Larry R. Mondello / Lindy N. Casey
05-29-2020 Joshua P. Baldwin-Roberts / Rachel A. Durbin
05-31-2020 Joe A. Sutton / Carol O. Roberts
06-03-2020 Luis Ramos, Jr. / Kimberly K. Hartt
06-05-2020 Austin J. Kinder / Tyler B. Roady
06-06-2020 Darrell F. Castillo / Tina M. Castillo
06-07-2020 Byron A. Larson / Victoria L. Phipps
06-11-2020 Jonathan D. Stein / Kaylee M. Spindler
06-12-2020 Loy P. Scruggs, Jr. / Angela D. Stetzel
06-13-2020 Robert F. Foster / Paula R. Cebell
06-13-2020 John W. Rhody / Michelle L. Roberts
06-16-2020 Barrett N. Sanders / Julie E. Porter
06-17-2020 Harold G. Young / Lilia E. Young
06-20-2020 Charles P. Hernandez / Felicia A. Bratcher
06-20-2020 Mathieu K. Friedel / Skyler P. Holden
06-20-2020 James A. Preston / Scarlett K. Edwards
06-20-2020 Dylan A. Brugman / Hope E. Stanphill
06-20-2020 Kody C. Sargent / Britni C. Wortham
06-20-2020 Mathew D. Hearne / Emily C. Young
06-21-2020 Zachary E. Herington / Tayler F. Bradford
06-22-2020 Ricky L. Womack / Christy S. Gilbert
06-22-2020 Caleb A. R. Seltzer / Allison K. Montgomery
06-23-2020 Cody J. Tyree / Sarah C. Pierson
Deaths
06-10-2020 Bernardo Gaeta Ortiz
06-11-2020 William White
06-11-2020 Haller Gibbony Prillaman
06-12-2020 George Edward Schick
06-12-2020 Megan Brooke Brandenburg
06-13-2020 Charles Willliam Bain
06-14-2020 Patricia Katherine Jackamonis
06-14-2020 Powell A. Johnson, Jr.
06-15-2020 Regina Grace Morphis
06-15-2020 Julia Ann Hazelton
06-15-2020 Jocie Ann Dunlap
06-16-2020 Charles Willard Briggs
06-16-2020 Amy Dawn Mercer
06-17-2020 Jack Charles Dunn
06-17-2020 Dorothy Lea Burgtorf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.