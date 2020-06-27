Marriages and deaths recorded from June 17, 2020 to June 24, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

04-11-2020 Larry R. Mondello / Lindy N. Casey

05-29-2020 Joshua P. Baldwin-Roberts / Rachel A. Durbin

05-31-2020 Joe A. Sutton / Carol O. Roberts

06-03-2020 Luis Ramos, Jr. / Kimberly K. Hartt

06-05-2020 Austin J. Kinder / Tyler B. Roady

06-06-2020 Darrell F. Castillo / Tina M. Castillo

06-07-2020 Byron A. Larson / Victoria L. Phipps

06-11-2020 Jonathan D. Stein / Kaylee M. Spindler

06-12-2020 Loy P. Scruggs, Jr. / Angela D. Stetzel

06-13-2020 Robert F. Foster / Paula R. Cebell

06-13-2020 John W. Rhody / Michelle L. Roberts

06-16-2020 Barrett N. Sanders / Julie E. Porter

06-17-2020 Harold G. Young / Lilia E. Young

06-20-2020 Charles P. Hernandez / Felicia A. Bratcher

06-20-2020 Mathieu K. Friedel / Skyler P. Holden

06-20-2020 James A. Preston / Scarlett K. Edwards

06-20-2020 Dylan A. Brugman / Hope E. Stanphill

06-20-2020 Kody C. Sargent / Britni C. Wortham

06-20-2020 Mathew D. Hearne / Emily C. Young

06-21-2020 Zachary E. Herington / Tayler F. Bradford

06-22-2020 Ricky L. Womack / Christy S. Gilbert

06-22-2020 Caleb A. R. Seltzer / Allison K. Montgomery

06-23-2020 Cody J. Tyree / Sarah C. Pierson

Deaths

06-10-2020 Bernardo Gaeta Ortiz

06-11-2020 William White

06-11-2020 Haller Gibbony Prillaman

06-12-2020 George Edward Schick

06-12-2020 Megan Brooke Brandenburg

06-13-2020 Charles Willliam Bain

06-14-2020 Patricia Katherine Jackamonis

06-14-2020 Powell A. Johnson, Jr.

06-15-2020 Regina Grace Morphis

06-15-2020 Julia Ann Hazelton

06-15-2020 Jocie Ann Dunlap

06-16-2020 Charles Willard Briggs

06-16-2020 Amy Dawn Mercer

06-17-2020 Jack Charles Dunn

06-17-2020 Dorothy Lea Burgtorf

