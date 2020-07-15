Marriages and deaths recorded from June 30, 2020 to July 8, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
06-04-2020 Grady S. Neal / Jessica S. Smith
06-06-2020 D’Lancer D. White / Kandis D. Musick
06-20-2020 Austin R. Cross / Kelly R. Robbins
06-20-2020 Lawrence E. Case, Jr. / Haley D. Dorman
06-20-2020 Kyle R. Lundberg / Annmarie H. Hicks
06-20-2020 Dylan M. Tritton / Toni P. Barrow
06-20-2020 Ethan S. Newton / McKenzie L. Braun
06-22-2020 Jonathan A. Craver / Shelby M. Chalin
06-26-2020 Michael H. Hopkins / Kim S. Gushwa
06-27-2020 Benjamin R. Shoemaker / Lindsey M. Jobe
06-27-2020 Nathaniel V. Hamby / Brianna M. McPeters
06-28-2020 Jason P. Fitzgerald / Ashley M. Mucha
07-01-2020 David M. Cox, III / Wendy N. Tomlinson
07-01-2020 David B. Briggs / Cherilyn R. Hanson
07-02-2020 Matthew J. Crawford / Hannah C. Huling
07-02-2020 Anthony M. Sandoval / Jamie L. Phipps
07-03-2020 David L. Hart / Lela R. Garsee
07-03-2020 Lucuis J. Wheeler / Nicole S. Jones
07-03-2020 Bradley P. Ewell / Kim E. Leverett
07-04-2020 Bobby A. Spencer / Leah M. Hawkins
07-04-2020 Jeremy E. Castaneda / Rylee H. Durant
07-04-2020 Alva E. Driscoll / Janice M. Tilma
07-04-2020 Bryan M. Smith / Victoria E. Patton
07-04-2020 Jose V. Rendon / Jennifer D. Parker
07-04-2020 Reilly P. Wilhoit / Melanie P. Dunn
07-04-2020 Trent L. Creacy / Megan E. Green
07-04-2020 Thomas E. Stewart / Anne E. Peirce
07-05-2020 Brian W. Morrison / Anne R. Johnson
07-06-2020 Preston L. Seely / Keely A. Hamilton
07-07-2020 Gregory L. Davis / Eleese M. Bower
Deaths
06-22-2020 Robert Joe Corby
06-23-2020 Joyce Louise Ellis
06-24-2020 David Edward Clemens, Jr.
06-26-2020 Delores Ratliff
06-26-2020 Ronald G. Brown
06-27-2020 Betty Jean Nuss
06-27-2020 James Donald Dishman, Jr.
06-28-2020 Allan George Dahlhauser
06-28-2020 Julius John Kay, Jr.
06-28-2020 Iva Darlene Smith
06-28-2020 Roy Glen Densmore
06-28-2020 Jesse Chavez Valtierra
