Marriages and deaths recorded from June 30, 2020 to July 8, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

06-04-2020 Grady S. Neal / Jessica S. Smith

06-06-2020 D’Lancer D. White / Kandis D. Musick

06-20-2020 Austin R. Cross / Kelly R. Robbins

06-20-2020 Lawrence E. Case, Jr. / Haley D. Dorman

06-20-2020 Kyle R. Lundberg / Annmarie H. Hicks

06-20-2020 Dylan M. Tritton / Toni P. Barrow

06-20-2020 Ethan S. Newton / McKenzie L. Braun

06-22-2020 Jonathan A. Craver / Shelby M. Chalin

06-26-2020 Michael H. Hopkins / Kim S. Gushwa

06-27-2020 Benjamin R. Shoemaker / Lindsey M. Jobe

06-27-2020 Nathaniel V. Hamby / Brianna M. McPeters

06-28-2020 Jason P. Fitzgerald / Ashley M. Mucha

07-01-2020 David M. Cox, III / Wendy N. Tomlinson

07-01-2020 David B. Briggs / Cherilyn R. Hanson

07-02-2020 Matthew J. Crawford / Hannah C. Huling

07-02-2020 Anthony M. Sandoval / Jamie L. Phipps

07-03-2020 David L. Hart / Lela R. Garsee

07-03-2020 Lucuis J. Wheeler / Nicole S. Jones

07-03-2020 Bradley P. Ewell / Kim E. Leverett

07-04-2020 Bobby A. Spencer / Leah M. Hawkins

07-04-2020 Jeremy E. Castaneda / Rylee H. Durant

07-04-2020 Alva E. Driscoll / Janice M. Tilma

07-04-2020 Bryan M. Smith / Victoria E. Patton

07-04-2020 Jose V. Rendon / Jennifer D. Parker

07-04-2020 Reilly P. Wilhoit / Melanie P. Dunn

07-04-2020 Trent L. Creacy / Megan E. Green

07-04-2020 Thomas E. Stewart / Anne E. Peirce

07-05-2020 Brian W. Morrison / Anne R. Johnson

07-06-2020 Preston L. Seely / Keely A. Hamilton

07-07-2020 Gregory L. Davis / Eleese M. Bower    

      

Deaths

06-22-2020 Robert Joe Corby

06-23-2020 Joyce Louise Ellis

06-24-2020 David Edward Clemens, Jr.

06-26-2020 Delores Ratliff

06-26-2020 Ronald G. Brown

06-27-2020 Betty Jean Nuss

06-27-2020 James Donald Dishman, Jr.

06-28-2020 Allan George Dahlhauser

06-28-2020 Julius John Kay, Jr.

06-28-2020 Iva Darlene Smith

06-28-2020 Roy Glen Densmore

06-28-2020 Jesse Chavez Valtierra

