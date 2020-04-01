Marriages and deaths recorded from March 11, 2020 to March 18, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Parker County Clerk Lila Deakle. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

02-20-2020 Ashley R. Medina / Pamala C. Schraeder

02-29-2020 Justin C. Ledesma / Leah B. Watson

03-13-2020 Justin R. Roper / Karli L. Nichols

03-07-2020 David W. Wagner / Brandy L. Archuleta

03-07-2020 George R. Poole / Shirley L. Davis

03-07-2020 William P. Kelley, Jr. / Haley L. Parizek

03-07-2020 Robert Martinez / Katelyn N. Acuna

03-11-2020 Kyle G. Lucio / Victoria E. Shafer

03-11-2020 Corey J. Prough / Raeven B. Guffey

03-11-2020 Leslie D. Bell / Maria B. A. Cesin

03-13-2020 Adam S. Boykin / Mindy M. Armstrong

03-13-2020 Trent T. Parsons / Rachele R. Erwin

03-13-2020 Juan E. M. Corpus / Cynthia M. Morales

03-14-2020 Daniel R. Kratz. III / Tegan W. Stum

03-14-2020 Logan C. Baldwin / Alissa D. Amerson

03-15-2020 Chazz M. W. Baloga / Morgan A. Honeycutt

03-15-2020 Jaysen R. Raymond / Kristen M. Dell

03-16-2020 Santi Sawat-Aua / Kanakwan Boonpatimakorn

03-18-2020 Joshua D. Hodnett / Linda L. White

 

Informal Marriages

03-17-2020 Kevin A. Kaesberg / Kelly S. Wiley

 

Deaths

02-14-2020 Janice Arrington

02-28-2020 Damon Scott Upchurch

03-01-2020 Max Monroe Pool

03-05-2020 Delbert Eugene Carnley

03-06-2020 Buford Clementine Shreves

03-06-2020 Juanita N. Crabtree

03-07-2020 Mary Jane Chapman

03-08-2020 Louis Fontenot, Jr.

03-10-2020 Delia Pearl Williams

03-10-2020 C L Raper

03-14-2020 Joe Dan Oden

03-15-2020 Joyce K. Risenhoover

