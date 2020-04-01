Marriages and deaths recorded from March 11, 2020 to March 18, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Parker County Clerk Lila Deakle. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
02-20-2020 Ashley R. Medina / Pamala C. Schraeder
02-29-2020 Justin C. Ledesma / Leah B. Watson
03-13-2020 Justin R. Roper / Karli L. Nichols
03-07-2020 David W. Wagner / Brandy L. Archuleta
03-07-2020 George R. Poole / Shirley L. Davis
03-07-2020 William P. Kelley, Jr. / Haley L. Parizek
03-07-2020 Robert Martinez / Katelyn N. Acuna
03-11-2020 Kyle G. Lucio / Victoria E. Shafer
03-11-2020 Corey J. Prough / Raeven B. Guffey
03-11-2020 Leslie D. Bell / Maria B. A. Cesin
03-13-2020 Adam S. Boykin / Mindy M. Armstrong
03-13-2020 Trent T. Parsons / Rachele R. Erwin
03-13-2020 Juan E. M. Corpus / Cynthia M. Morales
03-14-2020 Daniel R. Kratz. III / Tegan W. Stum
03-14-2020 Logan C. Baldwin / Alissa D. Amerson
03-15-2020 Chazz M. W. Baloga / Morgan A. Honeycutt
03-15-2020 Jaysen R. Raymond / Kristen M. Dell
03-16-2020 Santi Sawat-Aua / Kanakwan Boonpatimakorn
03-18-2020 Joshua D. Hodnett / Linda L. White
Informal Marriages
03-17-2020 Kevin A. Kaesberg / Kelly S. Wiley
Deaths
02-14-2020 Janice Arrington
02-28-2020 Damon Scott Upchurch
03-01-2020 Max Monroe Pool
03-05-2020 Delbert Eugene Carnley
03-06-2020 Buford Clementine Shreves
03-06-2020 Juanita N. Crabtree
03-07-2020 Mary Jane Chapman
03-08-2020 Louis Fontenot, Jr.
03-10-2020 Delia Pearl Williams
03-10-2020 C L Raper
03-14-2020 Joe Dan Oden
03-15-2020 Joyce K. Risenhoover
