Marriages and deaths recorded from March 25 to March 31, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

03-13-2020 Jacob R. Terry / Ashlee N. Bridges

03-19-2020 Preston M. McAlpine / Haylie L. Jacobson

03-20-2020 Gary D. Cheek / Jill M. Caner

03-20-2020 Zachary J. Petter / Chandler E. Arnold

03-20-2020 Jason D. Smith / Crystal M. Washam

03-21-2020 Leo C. Neill / Michell L. Peterson

03-21-2020 Taydon L. C. Silvey / Amber N. Yandell

03-21-2020 Larry J. Heine / Diana L. Utter

03-21-2020 Chad R. Faust / Kacey M. Kirby

03-26-2020 Edgar B. Thompson, Jr. / Norma J. Burton

03-26-2020 Cody W. Robinson / Kadie M. Kinney

03-26-2020 Matthew P. Waterman / Sarah E. Tilly

03-28-2020 William P. King / Sharon D. Bailiff

03-28-2020 Joseph M. Keener / Rebekah L. Applegate

03-30-2020 Chris Melo / Sheridan R. Hankerson

 

Deaths

03-17-2020 Michael Lee Underwood

03-18-2020 George Karl Srajer

03-20-2020 James Randall Reed

03-20-2020 Donald Everett Mahan, Jr.

03-21-2020 Misty Lee Panzino

03-22-2020 Billie Barrett Baldwin, Jr.

03-22-2020 Linda Elizabeth Bradford

03-23-2020 Betty Fernandez Bergmann

03-24-2020 Earline Ouida Stephenson

03-25-2020 Velda Lynn Cole

03-25-2020 Josephine Story

03-26-2020 Clara Dean Cearley

03-27-2020 Gloria Hortense Bryant

