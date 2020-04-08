Marriages and deaths recorded from March 25 to March 31, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
03-13-2020 Jacob R. Terry / Ashlee N. Bridges
03-19-2020 Preston M. McAlpine / Haylie L. Jacobson
03-20-2020 Gary D. Cheek / Jill M. Caner
03-20-2020 Zachary J. Petter / Chandler E. Arnold
03-20-2020 Jason D. Smith / Crystal M. Washam
03-21-2020 Leo C. Neill / Michell L. Peterson
03-21-2020 Taydon L. C. Silvey / Amber N. Yandell
03-21-2020 Larry J. Heine / Diana L. Utter
03-21-2020 Chad R. Faust / Kacey M. Kirby
03-26-2020 Edgar B. Thompson, Jr. / Norma J. Burton
03-26-2020 Cody W. Robinson / Kadie M. Kinney
03-26-2020 Matthew P. Waterman / Sarah E. Tilly
03-28-2020 William P. King / Sharon D. Bailiff
03-28-2020 Joseph M. Keener / Rebekah L. Applegate
03-30-2020 Chris Melo / Sheridan R. Hankerson
Deaths
03-17-2020 Michael Lee Underwood
03-18-2020 George Karl Srajer
03-20-2020 James Randall Reed
03-20-2020 Donald Everett Mahan, Jr.
03-21-2020 Misty Lee Panzino
03-22-2020 Billie Barrett Baldwin, Jr.
03-22-2020 Linda Elizabeth Bradford
03-23-2020 Betty Fernandez Bergmann
03-24-2020 Earline Ouida Stephenson
03-25-2020 Velda Lynn Cole
03-25-2020 Josephine Story
03-26-2020 Clara Dean Cearley
03-27-2020 Gloria Hortense Bryant
