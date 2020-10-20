Marriages and deaths recorded from Oct. 7, 2020 to Oct. 14, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

09-04-2020 Kelly B. Edenfield / Erika Clark

09-26-2020 Colby C. Stuart / Hayley N. Varner

10-02-2020 Bridger S. E. Seay / Shelby A. Nunley

10-03-2020 Patrick D. Hoyt / Melissa A. Coronado

10-04-2020 Isrrael Olvera / Sheana G. Gibbins

10-04-2020 Daniel L. Garwick, Jr. / Sandi N. Lee

10-05-2020 Benjamin R. Smith / Alannah M. Parrett

10-09-2020 Wesley D. Smith / Cinnamon B. Hampton

10-10-2020 Ryan M. Carter / Julie S. Cole

10-10-2020 Jonah L. Moss / Madison L. Bond

10-10-2020 Richard P. Panko, Jr. / Sandra L. Curry

10-10-2020 Michael D. Moses / Melissa A. McCracken

10-10-2020 Justin W. Tucker / Denise L. Bell

10-13-2020 Travis T. McBride / Jenifer L. S. Kelton

 

Deaths

09-24-2020 Robert Eugene Bohnert

09-25-2020 Terry Kendrick Liles

09-27-2020 Donald Wayne Chapman

10-01-2020 Eddie John Sears

10-01-2020 Ruth Ann Sanders

10-02-2020 Joe Bill Sparks

10-04-2020 Steven George Haltiwanger

10-04-2020 Christine Mary Earley

10-04-2020 Glenita Ore Frisbie

10-06-2020 Mary Frances Ackley

10-07-2020 Priscilla Pollard

10-07-2020 Patsy Jane Davis

10-07-2020 James Peter Cox

10-08-2020 Judith Anne Brinlee

