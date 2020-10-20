Marriages and deaths recorded from Oct. 7, 2020 to Oct. 14, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
09-04-2020 Kelly B. Edenfield / Erika Clark
09-26-2020 Colby C. Stuart / Hayley N. Varner
10-02-2020 Bridger S. E. Seay / Shelby A. Nunley
10-03-2020 Patrick D. Hoyt / Melissa A. Coronado
10-04-2020 Isrrael Olvera / Sheana G. Gibbins
10-04-2020 Daniel L. Garwick, Jr. / Sandi N. Lee
10-05-2020 Benjamin R. Smith / Alannah M. Parrett
10-09-2020 Wesley D. Smith / Cinnamon B. Hampton
10-10-2020 Ryan M. Carter / Julie S. Cole
10-10-2020 Jonah L. Moss / Madison L. Bond
10-10-2020 Richard P. Panko, Jr. / Sandra L. Curry
10-10-2020 Michael D. Moses / Melissa A. McCracken
10-10-2020 Justin W. Tucker / Denise L. Bell
10-13-2020 Travis T. McBride / Jenifer L. S. Kelton
Deaths
09-24-2020 Robert Eugene Bohnert
09-25-2020 Terry Kendrick Liles
09-27-2020 Donald Wayne Chapman
10-01-2020 Eddie John Sears
10-01-2020 Ruth Ann Sanders
10-02-2020 Joe Bill Sparks
10-04-2020 Steven George Haltiwanger
10-04-2020 Christine Mary Earley
10-04-2020 Glenita Ore Frisbie
10-06-2020 Mary Frances Ackley
10-07-2020 Priscilla Pollard
10-07-2020 Patsy Jane Davis
10-07-2020 James Peter Cox
10-08-2020 Judith Anne Brinlee
