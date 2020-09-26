Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages

08-14-2020 Bryson K. Healer / Haley K. Mercer

08-28-2020 Jimmy S. Thompson / Michelle M. Edwards

08-28-2020 Russell L. Wallace / Rebecca L. Hanley

08-29-2020 Jacob W. Calloway / Marianna E. Mund

09-05-2020 Calvin C. Hall / Emily R. Ellerbrook

09-06-2020 Dalton S. J. Hughes / Madeline S. Peckham

09-06-2020 Joseph D. Marcum / Jovanna E. Lyons

09-05-2020 Aaron J. Thedford / Ivory M.J. Castro

09-08-2020 Rogelio Martinez, Jr. / Kylie M. Kincaid

09-09-2020 Paxton E. Lanning / Ariele A. Shealy

09-11-2020 Chad F. Laroque / Jessica B. Williams

09-13-2020 Glenn R. Mahana / Tamara L. Winebrinner

09-14-2020 Billy J. Williams / Susan R. Dossey

09-14-2020 Tyler S. McCune / Lauren N. Aaron

09-14-2020 Cody A. Robinett / Summer M. Davis

 

Deaths

02-04-2020 Vicki Lynn Lamb

08-19-2020 Gordon Leo Kelsen, Jr.

08-29-2020 Michael David Hadorn

09-01-2020 Eula Mae Hunter

09-01-2020 Weldon Henry Hufsey

09-01-2020 Sandra Gail Fox

09-02-2020 Jason Saunders Currie

09-03-2020 Michael Eugene Howerton

09-04-2020 Bonnie Sue Means

09-05-2020 Nora Lafaye McCoy

09-06-2020 Elizabeth Rose Bass

09-06-2020 William David Coursey, Sr.

09-07-2020 Candice Rachelle DeFrancis

09-07-2020 John Michael Smith

09-08-2020 Peggy Jean Myrick

09-08-2020 Ruth Laverne Vestal

09-08-2020 Vernon Ray Fails

09-09-2020 Weldon Ray Bryant

09-10-2020 James Dalton Freeman

09-10-2020 Virgil Edwin Warren

09-11-2020 Sarah Elizabeth Clotfelter

09-12-2020 Kelly Wayne McCormick

