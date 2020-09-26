Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
08-14-2020 Bryson K. Healer / Haley K. Mercer
08-28-2020 Jimmy S. Thompson / Michelle M. Edwards
08-28-2020 Russell L. Wallace / Rebecca L. Hanley
08-29-2020 Jacob W. Calloway / Marianna E. Mund
09-05-2020 Calvin C. Hall / Emily R. Ellerbrook
09-06-2020 Dalton S. J. Hughes / Madeline S. Peckham
09-06-2020 Joseph D. Marcum / Jovanna E. Lyons
09-05-2020 Aaron J. Thedford / Ivory M.J. Castro
09-08-2020 Rogelio Martinez, Jr. / Kylie M. Kincaid
09-09-2020 Paxton E. Lanning / Ariele A. Shealy
09-11-2020 Chad F. Laroque / Jessica B. Williams
09-13-2020 Glenn R. Mahana / Tamara L. Winebrinner
09-14-2020 Billy J. Williams / Susan R. Dossey
09-14-2020 Tyler S. McCune / Lauren N. Aaron
09-14-2020 Cody A. Robinett / Summer M. Davis
Deaths
02-04-2020 Vicki Lynn Lamb
08-19-2020 Gordon Leo Kelsen, Jr.
08-29-2020 Michael David Hadorn
09-01-2020 Eula Mae Hunter
09-01-2020 Weldon Henry Hufsey
09-01-2020 Sandra Gail Fox
09-02-2020 Jason Saunders Currie
09-03-2020 Michael Eugene Howerton
09-04-2020 Bonnie Sue Means
09-05-2020 Nora Lafaye McCoy
09-06-2020 Elizabeth Rose Bass
09-06-2020 William David Coursey, Sr.
09-07-2020 Candice Rachelle DeFrancis
09-07-2020 John Michael Smith
09-08-2020 Peggy Jean Myrick
09-08-2020 Ruth Laverne Vestal
09-08-2020 Vernon Ray Fails
09-09-2020 Weldon Ray Bryant
09-10-2020 James Dalton Freeman
09-10-2020 Virgil Edwin Warren
09-11-2020 Sarah Elizabeth Clotfelter
09-12-2020 Kelly Wayne McCormick
