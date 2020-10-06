Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 23, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

08-11-2020 Brian S. Trombly / Cassidy B. Brown

08-15-2020 Robert J. Brice / Lorra K. Bailey

08-15-2020 Riley J. Nadwodny / Krista M. Simpson

09-05-2020 William C. Wales / Alexis L. Rhodes

09-06-2020 Samuel M. Rochin / Alayna M. Pena-Mendez

09-12-2020 Jared L. Edwards / Rachel M. Moya

09-12-2020 Shane N. Whitaker / Teresa C. McCarthy

09-13-2020 Michael D. Frank / Rachel L. Frank

09-14-2020 William G. Creese / Whitley N. Siqueiros

09-18-2020 Brandon G. Witzel / Stephanie M. Moore

09-18-2020 Thomas R. Lance / Jennifer L. Letson

09-19-2020 Nicholas W. W. Holloway / Danya T. Rangel-Rivera

09-19-2020 Jathan D. Henslee / April E. Jirak

09-19-2020 Jacob W. Tremaine / Hunter D. Still

09-19-2020 Kevin R. Cornelius / Gabreylle L. Horn

09-19-2020 Brent R. Borgeson / Haylee K. Stockwell

09-20-2020 Alan W. Kuykendall / Pamela M. Saunier

09-20-2020 Ethan G. Lester / Nina Laurenzo

09-20-2020 Noah G. Slimp / Sarah R. Brandon-Cronin

09-21-2020 Skyler L. Huitt / Alysa N. Blackstock

09-21-2020 Matthew G. Bas / Jessica G. White

09-24-2020 Lawrence W. Clark / Crystal L. Clark

09-25-2020 Francisco Mendez / Josefa T. Trevino

09-25-2020 Steven M. Groth / Bobbie S. Ingram

09-26-2020 Steven R. Fancher / Kelly R. Knight

09-26-2020  Isaiah D. Berryhill / Amber A. Wright

09-28-2020 Ruben R. Martinez, Jr. / Melissa E. Hendrix

09-28-2020 James D. Reisinger / Lonnie K. Angeles

09-30-2020 Julie N. Reed / Brittany N. Coker

09-30-2020 Skyler C. Raburn / Raven J. Parman

 

Informal Marriages

08-14-2020 Michael S. Hughes, II / Hayley M. Myers

 

Deaths

08-28-2020 Madelyn Elyse Sawyer

09-01-2020 Annalee Marie Spikes

09-12-2020 Emma Sherice Kershner

09-17-2020 Mary Annette Barton

09-18-2020 William Arthur Dast

09-19-2020 Joann Nolan

09-19-2020 Isabelle Lee Forney

09-20-2020 Emma Lee Ross

09-21-2020 Henry Clay Martin

09-21-2020 Angeline M. Onyun

09-22-2020 Geneva Monk

09-23-2020 Brian William Kern

09-23-2020 Myrna Earlene Best

09-23-2020 Thomas Edward Rose, Jr.

09-24-2020 Rose Jeanell Welch

09-24-2020 Carol Ann Boyd

09-25-2020 Cloys Lee Pierce

09-26-2020 Linda Christine Hanson

