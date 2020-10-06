Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 23, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
08-11-2020 Brian S. Trombly / Cassidy B. Brown
08-15-2020 Robert J. Brice / Lorra K. Bailey
08-15-2020 Riley J. Nadwodny / Krista M. Simpson
09-05-2020 William C. Wales / Alexis L. Rhodes
09-06-2020 Samuel M. Rochin / Alayna M. Pena-Mendez
09-12-2020 Jared L. Edwards / Rachel M. Moya
09-12-2020 Shane N. Whitaker / Teresa C. McCarthy
09-13-2020 Michael D. Frank / Rachel L. Frank
09-14-2020 William G. Creese / Whitley N. Siqueiros
09-18-2020 Brandon G. Witzel / Stephanie M. Moore
09-18-2020 Thomas R. Lance / Jennifer L. Letson
09-19-2020 Nicholas W. W. Holloway / Danya T. Rangel-Rivera
09-19-2020 Jathan D. Henslee / April E. Jirak
09-19-2020 Jacob W. Tremaine / Hunter D. Still
09-19-2020 Kevin R. Cornelius / Gabreylle L. Horn
09-19-2020 Brent R. Borgeson / Haylee K. Stockwell
09-20-2020 Alan W. Kuykendall / Pamela M. Saunier
09-20-2020 Ethan G. Lester / Nina Laurenzo
09-20-2020 Noah G. Slimp / Sarah R. Brandon-Cronin
09-21-2020 Skyler L. Huitt / Alysa N. Blackstock
09-21-2020 Matthew G. Bas / Jessica G. White
09-24-2020 Lawrence W. Clark / Crystal L. Clark
09-25-2020 Francisco Mendez / Josefa T. Trevino
09-25-2020 Steven M. Groth / Bobbie S. Ingram
09-26-2020 Steven R. Fancher / Kelly R. Knight
09-26-2020 Isaiah D. Berryhill / Amber A. Wright
09-28-2020 Ruben R. Martinez, Jr. / Melissa E. Hendrix
09-28-2020 James D. Reisinger / Lonnie K. Angeles
09-30-2020 Julie N. Reed / Brittany N. Coker
09-30-2020 Skyler C. Raburn / Raven J. Parman
Informal Marriages
08-14-2020 Michael S. Hughes, II / Hayley M. Myers
Deaths
08-28-2020 Madelyn Elyse Sawyer
09-01-2020 Annalee Marie Spikes
09-12-2020 Emma Sherice Kershner
09-17-2020 Mary Annette Barton
09-18-2020 William Arthur Dast
09-19-2020 Joann Nolan
09-19-2020 Isabelle Lee Forney
09-20-2020 Emma Lee Ross
09-21-2020 Henry Clay Martin
09-21-2020 Angeline M. Onyun
09-22-2020 Geneva Monk
09-23-2020 Brian William Kern
09-23-2020 Myrna Earlene Best
09-23-2020 Thomas Edward Rose, Jr.
09-24-2020 Rose Jeanell Welch
09-24-2020 Carol Ann Boyd
09-25-2020 Cloys Lee Pierce
09-26-2020 Linda Christine Hanson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.