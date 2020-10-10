Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 30, 2020 to Oct. 7, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages

09-11-2020 Colby G. Woodall / Jessie F. Gates

09-12-2020 Brian C. Lindsey / Kacee N. Gipson

09-19-2020 Michael C. Martin / Allison D. Eberhart

09-19-2020 Dominic I. Maestas / Anastasia R. Headley

09-20-2020 Joby N. Bradshaw / Amanda J. Lacey

09-25-2020 Keegan L. Dement / Meredith O. Dickey

09-26-2020 Tyler R. McDonald / Ashley N. Johnson

09-26-2020 Michael A. Peninger / Madison P. Walker

09-26-2020 Jordan T. Arden / Erin A. Schell

09-26-2020 Brett A. Shelton / Christy M. Gilbert

09-26-2020 Daniel A. Chandler / Rebba C. Wright

09-26-2020 Collin G. Rector / Rachel B. McDonald

09-26-2020 Colton W. Vestal / Mary E. Towles

09-26-2020 Robert A. Jones / Ashley P. Michalak

09-26-2020 Casey W. Aaron / Blair L. Scherr

09-30-2020 Stanley G. Cook, Jr. / Amy E. Lay

10-01-2020 Cody M. Welch / Jennifer D. Wagoner

10-02-2020 Todd W. Milligan / Sarah A. Peacock

10-02-2020 Bobby Riojas / Deborah C. Riojas

10-03-2020 Thomas J. Lo / Ji W. Han

10-03-2020 Nicholas A. Marcantonio / Shelby M. Ellis

10-03-2020 Randall L. Bynum / Madison C. Harris

10-03-2020 Paul A. McDonald / Kathe L. Reis

10-03-2020 Zachary R. Priddy / Tiffany B. Miller

 

Deaths

09-20-2020 Cynthia Gay Schuff

09-23-2020 Donna Lee Harris

09-24-2020 Juanita Nava

09-25-2020 Lafreita Margaret Hutton

09-25-2020 Michael Lewis Boyd

09-25-2020 Patty Jane Dillard

09-26-2020 Wesley Harold O’Dell

09-27-2020 Kevin Brian McCaslan

09-27-2020 Robert Gene Hudson

09-28-2020 Suzanne Margaret Cruce

09-28-2020 Glenda June Campbell

09-28-2020 Ann Taylor Burdette

09-29-2020 Carolyn Juanita Brewer

09-29-2020 Bonnie Maudine Reach

09-30-2020 Guadalupe Webb

09-30-2020 Jean Faulks

10-01-2020 Michael Paul Davis

10-01-2020 James Albert Smith

10-02-2020 Kyle Brett Gilmer

10-02-2020 Gwendolyn Alice Marland

Tags

Recommended for you