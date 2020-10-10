Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 30, 2020 to Oct. 7, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
09-11-2020 Colby G. Woodall / Jessie F. Gates
09-12-2020 Brian C. Lindsey / Kacee N. Gipson
09-19-2020 Michael C. Martin / Allison D. Eberhart
09-19-2020 Dominic I. Maestas / Anastasia R. Headley
09-20-2020 Joby N. Bradshaw / Amanda J. Lacey
09-25-2020 Keegan L. Dement / Meredith O. Dickey
09-26-2020 Tyler R. McDonald / Ashley N. Johnson
09-26-2020 Michael A. Peninger / Madison P. Walker
09-26-2020 Jordan T. Arden / Erin A. Schell
09-26-2020 Brett A. Shelton / Christy M. Gilbert
09-26-2020 Daniel A. Chandler / Rebba C. Wright
09-26-2020 Collin G. Rector / Rachel B. McDonald
09-26-2020 Colton W. Vestal / Mary E. Towles
09-26-2020 Robert A. Jones / Ashley P. Michalak
09-26-2020 Casey W. Aaron / Blair L. Scherr
09-30-2020 Stanley G. Cook, Jr. / Amy E. Lay
10-01-2020 Cody M. Welch / Jennifer D. Wagoner
10-02-2020 Todd W. Milligan / Sarah A. Peacock
10-02-2020 Bobby Riojas / Deborah C. Riojas
10-03-2020 Thomas J. Lo / Ji W. Han
10-03-2020 Nicholas A. Marcantonio / Shelby M. Ellis
10-03-2020 Randall L. Bynum / Madison C. Harris
10-03-2020 Paul A. McDonald / Kathe L. Reis
10-03-2020 Zachary R. Priddy / Tiffany B. Miller
Deaths
09-20-2020 Cynthia Gay Schuff
09-23-2020 Donna Lee Harris
09-24-2020 Juanita Nava
09-25-2020 Lafreita Margaret Hutton
09-25-2020 Michael Lewis Boyd
09-25-2020 Patty Jane Dillard
09-26-2020 Wesley Harold O’Dell
09-27-2020 Kevin Brian McCaslan
09-27-2020 Robert Gene Hudson
09-28-2020 Suzanne Margaret Cruce
09-28-2020 Glenda June Campbell
09-28-2020 Ann Taylor Burdette
09-29-2020 Carolyn Juanita Brewer
09-29-2020 Bonnie Maudine Reach
09-30-2020 Guadalupe Webb
09-30-2020 Jean Faulks
10-01-2020 Michael Paul Davis
10-01-2020 James Albert Smith
10-02-2020 Kyle Brett Gilmer
10-02-2020 Gwendolyn Alice Marland
