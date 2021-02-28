Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 27, 2020 to Feb. 3, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

11-22-2020 Devin W. Jones / Allison K. Galloway

01-18-2021 John D. Broad / Gretta R. Broad

01-21-2021 Caleb E. Green / Madelyn K. Hobbs

01-22-2021  Michael J. Lorenz / Rebecca L. Sanderson

01-23-2021 Brian A. Fantry / Angelique E.M. Melakian

01-23-2021 Jacob W. Cross / Shawnee D. Carter

01-23-2021 Philip M. Pollard / Stacey A. Stephens

01-23-2021 William E. Downham, IV / Brittany L. Bush

01-28-2021 Isaiah K. Pollard / Irma R. Rosalez

02-01-2021 Kadin J. Crumley / Madison C. Hayes

02-01-2021 Harold R. Nuttall / Jackie D. Pritchard

02-01-2021 Hayden R. Rowell / Kelsey N. Wooster

 

Deaths

01-10-2021 Tommy Joe Hadley

01-15-2021 Christopher Allen Gregory

01-16-2021 Linda Gayle Dawson

01-16-2021 William Bradley Green

01-16-2021 Olen Ray Reynolds

01-20-2021 Patricia Ruth Holland

01-21-2021 John Leland Turnbow, Jr.

01-21-2021 Angela Fae Williams

01-23-2021 Drew Clarence Hanson

01-23-2021 Rick Thorne Anderson

01-24-2021 Jonathan Titus

01-25-2021 Rose Mary Zakrajsheck

01-26-2021 Billy Wayne Ellis

01-26-2021 Glenda Gail Harrison

01-27-2021 George Arthur Crane, Jr.

01-27-2021 John Albert Brogdon

01-28-2021 Manuel Hernandez Olmedo

01-29-2021 Robert Lawrence Chesnut

01-30-2021 Jack Carroll Oney

 

Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 27, 2021 to Feb. 3, 2021. This information is provided through the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s office.

 

Marriages 

01-27-21 Tanner C. Newsome / Brittany N. Guill

02-01-21 Leo D. Jeffers / Kimberly N. Calfee

02-02-21 Robert L. Kaspar / Carol J. Cooke

 

Deaths

01-28-21 Mark Andrew Smith

01-28-21 Chrystal G. O’Neal

01-28-21 Edward Paul Worth

01-28-21 Tommy Ray Beck

01-28-21 Ruth Elda Owens

01-28-21 William Earl Bland

01-28-21 Glenda Ann Dow

01-28-21 Phyllis Ann Clark

01-28-21 Shirley A. Strome

01-28-21 Lauren B. West

01-28-21 Jasper Mario Liles

01-28-21 William Paul Wilson

01-29-21 Jacklyn C. Moore

