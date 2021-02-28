Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 27, 2020 to Feb. 3, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
11-22-2020 Devin W. Jones / Allison K. Galloway
01-18-2021 John D. Broad / Gretta R. Broad
01-21-2021 Caleb E. Green / Madelyn K. Hobbs
01-22-2021 Michael J. Lorenz / Rebecca L. Sanderson
01-23-2021 Brian A. Fantry / Angelique E.M. Melakian
01-23-2021 Jacob W. Cross / Shawnee D. Carter
01-23-2021 Philip M. Pollard / Stacey A. Stephens
01-23-2021 William E. Downham, IV / Brittany L. Bush
01-28-2021 Isaiah K. Pollard / Irma R. Rosalez
02-01-2021 Kadin J. Crumley / Madison C. Hayes
02-01-2021 Harold R. Nuttall / Jackie D. Pritchard
02-01-2021 Hayden R. Rowell / Kelsey N. Wooster
Deaths
01-10-2021 Tommy Joe Hadley
01-15-2021 Christopher Allen Gregory
01-16-2021 Linda Gayle Dawson
01-16-2021 William Bradley Green
01-16-2021 Olen Ray Reynolds
01-20-2021 Patricia Ruth Holland
01-21-2021 John Leland Turnbow, Jr.
01-21-2021 Angela Fae Williams
01-23-2021 Drew Clarence Hanson
01-23-2021 Rick Thorne Anderson
01-24-2021 Jonathan Titus
01-25-2021 Rose Mary Zakrajsheck
01-26-2021 Billy Wayne Ellis
01-26-2021 Glenda Gail Harrison
01-27-2021 George Arthur Crane, Jr.
01-27-2021 John Albert Brogdon
01-28-2021 Manuel Hernandez Olmedo
01-29-2021 Robert Lawrence Chesnut
01-30-2021 Jack Carroll Oney
Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from Jan. 27, 2021 to Feb. 3, 2021. This information is provided through the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s office.
Marriages
01-27-21 Tanner C. Newsome / Brittany N. Guill
02-01-21 Leo D. Jeffers / Kimberly N. Calfee
02-02-21 Robert L. Kaspar / Carol J. Cooke
Deaths
01-28-21 Mark Andrew Smith
01-28-21 Chrystal G. O’Neal
01-28-21 Edward Paul Worth
01-28-21 Tommy Ray Beck
01-28-21 Ruth Elda Owens
01-28-21 William Earl Bland
01-28-21 Glenda Ann Dow
01-28-21 Phyllis Ann Clark
01-28-21 Shirley A. Strome
01-28-21 Lauren B. West
01-28-21 Jasper Mario Liles
01-28-21 William Paul Wilson
01-29-21 Jacklyn C. Moore
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.