Marriages and deaths recorded from June 16, 2021 to June 23, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages

06-18-2021 Casey A. Day / Christina F. Hale

06-18-2021 Matthew J. Fade / Keyeria L. Bowen

06-18-2021 Jace T. Cordell / Jasmin D. Taylor

06-19-2021 Gary M. Bevil / Sharmon C. Courtney

06-19-2021 Shane A. Erwin / Chloe R. Lowetz

06-19-2021 Curtis S. Smith / Kristy D. Haynes

06-19-2021 Maxwell R. Wood / Abigail Pinto

06-19-2021 James C. Hogan / Grace T. Callahan

06-19-2021 Michael S. Maciel / Kayla L. Poole

06-21-2021 Tanner C. Osborne / Katja D. Browning 

06-22-2021 Jason L. Kempe / Stefani A. Shannon

06-24-2021 Dalton L. Downing / Baylee C. Jones

06-25-2021 Robert E. Julian, II / Alyshia C. Nettles

06-25-2021 Steven A. Roberts / Justine K. Goulette

06-26-2021 Joshua E. Carbone / Kristina L. McKelvey

06-26-2021 Cassandra A. Loter / Skye R. Campen

06-26-2021 Joshua M. Bruno / Meagen L. Loveland

06-27-2021 Richard P. Serda / Stephanie P. Sutton

06-30-2021 Trey A. Maxwell / Aubree R. Young

   

Deaths

06-16-2021 William Burnett Carroll

06-16-2021 Bobby Eugene Nelson

06-16-2021 Jerry Lynn Taylor

06-17-2021 George Woody Broome, Sr.

06-18-2021 David Hirachete Hernandez

06-18-2021 Marvin Thomas Talley

06-18-2021 Sammie James Simmons, Jr.

06-18-2021 Michael Cecil Money

06-19-2021 Aubrey Dale Reynolds

06-19-2021 Marvin Lynn Kolb

06-21-2021 Walter Thomas Jones

06-22-2021 Mary Frances Royal

06-21-2021 Gregory David Drysol

06-26-2021 Carol Rose Lindsey

06-26-2021 Rodney Clay Smith

 

Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from June 13-June 28, 2021.

Marriages

06-17-2021 Jose Gonzalez Jr. / Elisa Cantero

06-17-2021 Robert W. Foster / Carie A. Bowles

06-17-2021 David Leon Goble / Tiffany N. Hoskins

06-18-2021 Ricky Nanez / Chris Cunningham

06-21-2021 Trevor D. Cohron / Chelsea Morgan

06-21-2021 Daniel Martinez / Megan Hansard

06-25-2021 Bryson Pogson / Jana D. Sanders

06-28-2021 Timothy P. Petty / Austin Lynn Luken

 

Deaths

06-15-2021 Bruce Alan Leonard

06-15-2021 Margaret Southern

06-15-2021 Wade Alan Kenyon

06-15-2021 Araceli Neyli Guzman

06-21-2021 Lupe Bables

06-22-2021 Gary Clyde Fleming

06-24-2021 Lajuana Janette Cavness

06-24-2021 Barbara Jo Lee Bailey

06-24-2021 Virginia Ann Stanford

06-24-2021 Tommy Alan Blissitte

06-25-2021 Phillip Burton Gray

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you