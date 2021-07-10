Marriages and deaths recorded from June 16, 2021 to June 23, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
06-18-2021 Casey A. Day / Christina F. Hale
06-18-2021 Matthew J. Fade / Keyeria L. Bowen
06-18-2021 Jace T. Cordell / Jasmin D. Taylor
06-19-2021 Gary M. Bevil / Sharmon C. Courtney
06-19-2021 Shane A. Erwin / Chloe R. Lowetz
06-19-2021 Curtis S. Smith / Kristy D. Haynes
06-19-2021 Maxwell R. Wood / Abigail Pinto
06-19-2021 James C. Hogan / Grace T. Callahan
06-19-2021 Michael S. Maciel / Kayla L. Poole
06-21-2021 Tanner C. Osborne / Katja D. Browning
06-22-2021 Jason L. Kempe / Stefani A. Shannon
06-24-2021 Dalton L. Downing / Baylee C. Jones
06-25-2021 Robert E. Julian, II / Alyshia C. Nettles
06-25-2021 Steven A. Roberts / Justine K. Goulette
06-26-2021 Joshua E. Carbone / Kristina L. McKelvey
06-26-2021 Cassandra A. Loter / Skye R. Campen
06-26-2021 Joshua M. Bruno / Meagen L. Loveland
06-27-2021 Richard P. Serda / Stephanie P. Sutton
06-30-2021 Trey A. Maxwell / Aubree R. Young
Deaths
06-16-2021 William Burnett Carroll
06-16-2021 Bobby Eugene Nelson
06-16-2021 Jerry Lynn Taylor
06-17-2021 George Woody Broome, Sr.
06-18-2021 David Hirachete Hernandez
06-18-2021 Marvin Thomas Talley
06-18-2021 Sammie James Simmons, Jr.
06-18-2021 Michael Cecil Money
06-19-2021 Aubrey Dale Reynolds
06-19-2021 Marvin Lynn Kolb
06-21-2021 Walter Thomas Jones
06-22-2021 Mary Frances Royal
06-21-2021 Gregory David Drysol
06-26-2021 Carol Rose Lindsey
06-26-2021 Rodney Clay Smith
Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from June 13-June 28, 2021.
Marriages
06-17-2021 Jose Gonzalez Jr. / Elisa Cantero
06-17-2021 Robert W. Foster / Carie A. Bowles
06-17-2021 David Leon Goble / Tiffany N. Hoskins
06-18-2021 Ricky Nanez / Chris Cunningham
06-21-2021 Trevor D. Cohron / Chelsea Morgan
06-21-2021 Daniel Martinez / Megan Hansard
06-25-2021 Bryson Pogson / Jana D. Sanders
06-28-2021 Timothy P. Petty / Austin Lynn Luken
Deaths
06-15-2021 Bruce Alan Leonard
06-15-2021 Margaret Southern
06-15-2021 Wade Alan Kenyon
06-15-2021 Araceli Neyli Guzman
06-21-2021 Lupe Bables
06-22-2021 Gary Clyde Fleming
06-24-2021 Lajuana Janette Cavness
06-24-2021 Barbara Jo Lee Bailey
06-24-2021 Virginia Ann Stanford
06-24-2021 Tommy Alan Blissitte
06-25-2021 Phillip Burton Gray
