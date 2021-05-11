Marriages and Deaths recorded from Apr. 28, 2021 to May 5, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages

04-03-2021 Neal W. Glazner, III / Baleigh L. Kerr

04-18-2021 Justin R. Morse / Elissa M. Tittle

04-20-2021 Justin W. Thompson / Alexandria M. Griffin

04-24-2021 Joshua W. Dorn / Krista C. Tolleson

04-25-2021 Russell E. Witt / Cynthia A. Penny

04-29-2021 Gavin L. Trietsch / Elizabeth L. Addington

04-30-2021 Wyatt C. Kelly / Katherine R. McCrory

04-30-2021 John C. Opella / Kailin R. Davis

05-01-2021 Tyler A. Crandall / Diana L. Jimenez

05-01-2021 David C. Lester / Danielle L. Bernard

05-01-2021 Hunter W. Maass / Briana N. Gray

05-01-2021 Ryan I. Rodriguez / Helena Tafolla

05-02-2021 Jimmy R. Stephens, Jr. / Leslie G. Jones

05-02-2021 Cory A. Ingram / Avery N. Patton

05-04-2021 Jon K. Mason / Glenna I. Pirtle

05-04-2021 Gregory S. Meyer / Dianna G. Littlepage

 

Deaths

12-22-2020 Anthony Brian Panaro

04-05-2021  Sharon Beverly Wilson

04-14-2021 Hollis Sylvester Thorne, Jr.

04-18-2021 James Donald Hale, Sr.

04-18-2021 Michael R. Feltman

04-20-2021 Mary Gail Smith

04-21-2021 Warren Wilson Boling

04-22-2021 Dorothy Louise Barksdale

04-22-2021 Robert Louis Mazur

04-22-2021 Rose Ann Tschoepe

04-22-2021 Charles Allen McMullen

04-22-2021 Rose Marie Roccasano

04-22-2021 Sandra Sue McNabb

04-24-2021 Colton Blake Thomas

04-25-2021 Jerome Richard Hemler

04-26-2021 Elizabeth Jane Lanham

04-26-2021 Charles Michael Walker

04-26-2021 Walter Henry Young

05-01-2021 Milton Emerson Bradford, Jr.

05-01-2021 Lee Roy Covey

 

Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from April 28 to May 5, 2021.

Marriages

04-30-2021 Robert G. York / Cameron J. Lynn

04-30-2021 Jose A. Delgado / Samantha J. Lankford

05-03-2021 Jason L. Radford / Tonja M. Thompson

05-04-2021 Jacoby S. Gray / Brandi D. Clark

 

Deaths

04-28-2021 Billie Jean Hamilton

05-03-2021 Arleva Oliver Lewallen

05-04-2021 Thomas Edard Lively, Jr.

05-04-2021 Sheila Bess Hambrick

05-04-2021 Sharon Faye Stafford

05-04-2021 Danielle Rachelle Redding

