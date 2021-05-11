Marriages and Deaths recorded from Apr. 28, 2021 to May 5, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
04-03-2021 Neal W. Glazner, III / Baleigh L. Kerr
04-18-2021 Justin R. Morse / Elissa M. Tittle
04-20-2021 Justin W. Thompson / Alexandria M. Griffin
04-24-2021 Joshua W. Dorn / Krista C. Tolleson
04-25-2021 Russell E. Witt / Cynthia A. Penny
04-29-2021 Gavin L. Trietsch / Elizabeth L. Addington
04-30-2021 Wyatt C. Kelly / Katherine R. McCrory
04-30-2021 John C. Opella / Kailin R. Davis
05-01-2021 Tyler A. Crandall / Diana L. Jimenez
05-01-2021 David C. Lester / Danielle L. Bernard
05-01-2021 Hunter W. Maass / Briana N. Gray
05-01-2021 Ryan I. Rodriguez / Helena Tafolla
05-02-2021 Jimmy R. Stephens, Jr. / Leslie G. Jones
05-02-2021 Cory A. Ingram / Avery N. Patton
05-04-2021 Jon K. Mason / Glenna I. Pirtle
05-04-2021 Gregory S. Meyer / Dianna G. Littlepage
Deaths
12-22-2020 Anthony Brian Panaro
04-05-2021 Sharon Beverly Wilson
04-14-2021 Hollis Sylvester Thorne, Jr.
04-18-2021 James Donald Hale, Sr.
04-18-2021 Michael R. Feltman
04-20-2021 Mary Gail Smith
04-21-2021 Warren Wilson Boling
04-22-2021 Dorothy Louise Barksdale
04-22-2021 Robert Louis Mazur
04-22-2021 Rose Ann Tschoepe
04-22-2021 Charles Allen McMullen
04-22-2021 Rose Marie Roccasano
04-22-2021 Sandra Sue McNabb
04-24-2021 Colton Blake Thomas
04-25-2021 Jerome Richard Hemler
04-26-2021 Elizabeth Jane Lanham
04-26-2021 Charles Michael Walker
04-26-2021 Walter Henry Young
05-01-2021 Milton Emerson Bradford, Jr.
05-01-2021 Lee Roy Covey
Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths recorded from April 28 to May 5, 2021.
Marriages
04-30-2021 Robert G. York / Cameron J. Lynn
04-30-2021 Jose A. Delgado / Samantha J. Lankford
05-03-2021 Jason L. Radford / Tonja M. Thompson
05-04-2021 Jacoby S. Gray / Brandi D. Clark
Deaths
04-28-2021 Billie Jean Hamilton
05-03-2021 Arleva Oliver Lewallen
05-04-2021 Thomas Edard Lively, Jr.
05-04-2021 Sheila Bess Hambrick
05-04-2021 Sharon Faye Stafford
05-04-2021 Danielle Rachelle Redding
