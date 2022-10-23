Marshall receives honorary membership from the East Parker County Chamber

Kit Marshall recently became the first honorary member of the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce.
Honorary membership is extended to an individual who has performed acts or deeds so exceptional on behalf of the betterment of the chamber’s ideals and purposes as to be recognized by the voting membership so long as the individual lives.
Marshall was approved at the August board meeting. She has been a dues paying members since 1996 and served on several committees, including: two terms on the board, Economic Development Committee, Governmental Affairs Committee, Spelldown committee for three years, Awards Banquet committee for three years, Christmas Tyme in Aledo, Boomin’ 4, has rarely missed a membership luncheon, served as an ambassador for several years and served on the Aledo council for 20 years.
Qualifications for individuals as honorary membership include:
• Must be retired and/or have had 15 years’ membership in this chamber.
• Must be an individual person, not a business organization.
• Must be recommended by the executive committee.
• Must be approved by two-thirds of the board of directors.
• Must be a member in good standing.
• Must have supported the chamber by serving on the board or a committee.
• Must have supported the community through community service activities.
After selection, honorary membership is non-voting. The board may remove an honorary member from the membership list if, in the determination of the board, the member cannot be contacted or any other reason that is in the best interest of the chamber.
