WEATHERFORD — Frontier Management and Eldergrow have partnered to bring nature indoors to several Frontier senior living communities in Texas. Martin Crest Assisted Living & Memory Care in Weatherford is the first community to launch two innovative indoor gardening programs — Eldergrow’s Therapeutic Horticulture Program and Culinary Herb Garden Program.
Eldergrow, an award-winning Seattle-based company, offers therapeutic gardening programs to seniors in residential and skilled communities. Through this new partnership, Martin Crest residents are now able to access and nurture two lush indoor gardens from the safety of their community.
“During this time, it brings us joy that our residents can safely interact with nature and feel a renewed sense of purpose. Eldergrow and our incredible staff now make that possible,” said Martin Crest Executive Director Diane Holder.
Horticulture therapy techniques can help participants learn new skills or regain those that are lost; improve memory, cognitive ability, task initiation, language skills and socialization; and can help physical coordination, balance and endurance as well as encourage people to work independently, problem solve and follow directions, according to the American Horticultural Therapy Association.
Martin Crest will care for their therapeutic horticulture garden and program with the help of in-person Eldergrow educators who conduct ongoing classes with residents, covering topics such on horticulture, garden art and culinary harvest.
The Culinary Herb Garden program is do-it-yourself and includes fresh, organic herb deliveries.
“We are excited to start our new partnership with Frontier and Martin Crest,” Eldergrow CEO and Founder Orla Concannon said. “This is easily a reflection of the innovative wellness that the community provides to their residents, because if you have a healthy garden, you know you have a healthy community.”
For more information, visit www.Eldergrow.org.
