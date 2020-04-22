Martin Elementary teacher named semifinalist in H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

H-E-B named Weatherford ISD elementary music teacher and Weatherford native Elizabeth Baker as a state semi-finalist in the 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.
Baker has taught for 14 years, and this is her ninth year teaching at Mary Martin Elementary School.
H‑E‑B Excellence in Education Awards were created in 2002 to “honor outstanding public school professionals and to thank them for their dedication and commitment,” according to H-E-B’s website. The program recognizes teachers, principals, school districts, school boards and early childhood education at the levels of semi-finalist, finalist and award winner.
“Through this program, H‑E‑B seeks to pay tribute to those educators who go the extra mile each and every day to serve their students and their communities and who inspire others to do the same,” reads the website.
Baker said she was approached earlier this year by Martin Elementary Principal Amy Crippen about being nominated for the award. She attributes this recognition to her special attention to community.
“Mostly, I really, really want to promote the arts in Weatherford, so anything that can draw focus back to that, I am all for it,” Baker said. “I love that they actually chose a music teacher. I want all aspects of education to be honored, of course, so I love that they included arts educators as well in the awards process.”
As a result of being named a semi-finalist, Baker received $250 in H-E-B gift cards.
WISD Executive Director of Organizational Culture Charlotte LaGrone said these awards are extremely competitive, evident by the fact that Baker is one of 150 teachers to receive the honor out of 1,500 applicants. LaGrone said the district is proud of Baker for this recognition.
“Elizabeth Baker is an excellent music teacher who has a passion for her students and profession,” LaGrone said. “She always looks for innovative ways to engage students in the music classroom and has been the recipient of several WISD Education Foundation grants. Mrs. Baker also leads the outstanding productions of Martin Musicals and is a true asset to Martin Elementary and to Weatherford ISD.”
This weekend would have been the opening on the Martin Musicals production of “The Lion King,” which is expected to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closing of schools. Kids would have normally been rehearsing after school for the musical, which allow kids to make memories and connect with their community, Baker said.
“This week it hurts more than the average week just because it was supposed to be the week of our show,” Baker said.
Since schools were closed, Baker has had to find creative ways of delivering enrichment activities to her students online without overloading kids and parents. However, this online connection doesn’t make Baker miss her students any less, she said.
“I miss in-person contact with the kids,” Baker said. “I miss hearing kids sing. It’s killing me.”
Baker said she likes that her job allows her to be creative, and she recognized that Crippen continually supports her creative ideas.
“I like to have ideas, and she is very supportive and gives me a lot of license to explore,” Baker said. “When I go to her and I say, ‘I have an idea,’ she gets equally excited and gives me a platform, within reason, for exploring those ideas.”
