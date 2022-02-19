MASTER TEACHERS: Weatherford College honors 40 area educators

Weatherford College honored 40 of the finest teachers from across the region at the annual Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center in Weatherford.
Celebrating its 26th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Ryan Murphey, the 2017 Teacher of the Year from the Nashville School of Arts and a Grammy-nominated music producer, songwriter, guitarist and vocalist. He is also the son of singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey who attended the event and sang an original song with his son at the conclusion of the program.
Murphey holds a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and a master’s degree in teaching and learning. He was raised learning music, but it was the influence of a high school teacher that transformed his relationship with literature and led him to a career in education.
The 2021-22 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers awardees are:
Aledo ISD — Amy Chumbley
Alvord ISD — Jennifer Peek
Azle ISD — Kallie Roy
Birdville ISD — Isaac Bradley
Bluff Dale ISD — Kylie Burch
Bowie ISD — Addie Enlow
Bridgeport ISD — Chad Berardi
Brock ISD — Karla Taylor
Burleson ISD — Courtney Lindsey
Castleberry ISD — Parker Bowman
Chico ISD — Diane St. John
Crosstimbers Academy — Deborah Savage
Decatur ISD — Michelle Foreman
Elite Christian Academy — Sherri Bozer
Garner ISD — Brittany Robertson
Gordon ISD — Tonya Lantrip
Grace Christian Academy — Marcell Ottenhausen
Granbury ISD — Angie Leisure
Jacksboro ISD — Craig Parson
Joshua ISD — Daniel Breedlove
Lakeside Baptist Academy — Sandra McMahon
Lipan ISD — Amber Freeman
Millsap ISD — Rachel Stull
Mineral Wells ISD — Ana Dowling
Muenster ISD — Stacy Hightower
Palo Pinto ISD — Gayle Taylor
Paradise ISD — Neil Waggoner
Peaster ISD — Kristen Aleksick
Perrin-Whitt CISD — Shellie Green
Poolville ISD — Lori Cheslock
Santo ISD — Jacki Jeter
Springtown ISD — Mary Francis
Stephenville ISD — Brian Salge
Strawn ISD — Jessica Mallory
Tolar ISD — Sue Merkle
Trinity Christian Academy — Candice Gables
Victory Christian Academy — Erien Lee
Weatherford Christian School — Sara Vick
Weatherford ISD — Kristi Davis
Weatherford College — Nina Maniotis
