MASTER TEACHERS: Weatherford College honors 40 area educators

Educators from Aledo, Brock, Garner, Gordon, Millsap, Mineral Wells, Peaster, Perrin-Whitt, Poolville, Santo, Springtown, Strawn, Trinity Christian Academy, Weatherford Christian School, Weatherford ISD and Weatherford College were among those honored at the annual Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration.

 Crystal Woerly | Special to the Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford College honored 40 of the finest teachers from across the region at the annual Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center in Weatherford.

Celebrating its 26th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”

This year’s keynote speaker was Ryan Murphey, the 2017 Teacher of the Year from the Nashville School of Arts and a Grammy-nominated music producer, songwriter, guitarist and vocalist. He is also the son of singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey who attended the event and sang an original song with his son at the conclusion of the program.

Murphey holds a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and a master’s degree in teaching and learning. He was raised learning music, but it was the influence of a high school teacher that transformed his relationship with literature and led him to a career in education.

The 2021-22 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers awardees are:

Aledo ISD — Amy Chumbley

Alvord ISD — Jennifer Peek

Azle ISD — Kallie Roy

Birdville ISD — Isaac Bradley

Bluff Dale ISD — Kylie Burch

Bowie ISD — Addie Enlow

Bridgeport ISD — Chad Berardi

Brock ISD — Karla Taylor

Burleson ISD — Courtney Lindsey

Castleberry ISD — Parker Bowman

Chico ISD — Diane St. John

Crosstimbers Academy — Deborah Savage

Decatur ISD — Michelle Foreman

Elite Christian Academy — Sherri Bozer

Garner ISD — Brittany Robertson

Gordon ISD — Tonya Lantrip

Grace Christian Academy — Marcell Ottenhausen

Granbury ISD — Angie Leisure

Jacksboro ISD — Craig Parson

Joshua ISD — Daniel Breedlove

Lakeside Baptist Academy — Sandra McMahon

Lipan ISD — Amber Freeman

Millsap ISD — Rachel Stull

Mineral Wells ISD — Ana Dowling

Muenster ISD — Stacy Hightower

Palo Pinto ISD — Gayle Taylor

Paradise ISD — Neil Waggoner

Peaster ISD — Kristen Aleksick

Perrin-Whitt CISD — Shellie Green

Poolville ISD — Lori Cheslock

Santo ISD — Jacki Jeter

Springtown ISD — Mary Francis

Stephenville ISD — Brian Salge

Strawn ISD — Jessica Mallory

Tolar ISD — Sue Merkle

Trinity Christian Academy — Candice Gables

Victory Christian Academy — Erien Lee

Weatherford Christian School — Sara Vick

Weatherford ISD — Kristi Davis

Weatherford College — Nina Maniotis

