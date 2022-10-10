Mayors' food drive underway to feed families

The annual Mayors’ Food Drive is underway for Parker County Center of Hope to feed struggling families and runs through Oct. 31.
“The Parker County Mayors’ Food Drive is the Center’s largest food drive,” CEO Staci Markwardt said. “Over the summer, the need for food increased nearly 70% and with the number of families asking for assistance growing every day, this food drive could not have come at a better time.”
The food drive was started by Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss 15 years ago in Parker County. This year 3,500 bags have been distributed to churches, businesses, and mayors to fill with food items. Throughout the years, more than 130,000 pounds of food have been collected for Parker County Center of Hope through this food drive.
When asked why he chose Center of Hope to donate to, Moss said, “We’re not just giving them groceries, Center of Hope gives them a hand up. It’s like they are teaching them to fish.”
Moss started food drives long before he moved back to Texas in 2006. He and his wife moved from Florida, where they ran food drives for hurricane victims. They took food, water and other needed items to hurricane victims in the Florida panhandle. When they moved back to Texas, they wanted to get involved and do something similar to what they had done in Florida. They saw a need in Parker County and wanted to help, choosing Parker County Center of Hope as their partner.
“I don’t know of too many organizations that go the extra mile like Center of Hope does,” Moss said. “They offer classes and give students the tools needed to get a job or go to college.”
Bags for the Mayors’ Food Drive are filled with non-perishable food items, such as beans, pastas, peanut butter, jelly, canned meats, fruits, and vegetables, and toiletries for struggling families. If you feel God calling you to give, donations can be taken directly to the Parker County Center of Hope, at 1318 Clear Lake Road in Weatherford, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on Parker County Center of Hope, a Christ-centered ministry offering crisis assistance such as daily meals in the dining room, groceries, counseling, and financial assistance for utilities, dental, and medical needs, visit centerofhopetx.com.
