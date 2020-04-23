This week, the Parker County Mayors Council issued a letter to the state urging Gov. Greg Abbott to return local control amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Mayors Council letter, they stand unanimously in agreement with Parker County Judge Pat Deen, who published statements on Monday about the topic.
“First, I want to say that opening up our economy is a distant second to the health and safety of the people of Parker County. But, the governor’s order [April 17] essentially sucked the hope out of our community by taking away local control from mayors, city councils and the commissioners court," Deen wrote. "I respectfully ask that Governor Abbott reconsider his position on setting restrictive parameters for cities and counties to follow and allow local decisions to be made based on our respective communities/densities and the localized spread, or lack of spread, of the virus. This sets the dangerous precedent of an overreaching state government.”
The Parker County Mayors Council includes the mayors of Springtown, Reno, Peaster, Brock, Dennis, Cool, Weatherford, Hudson Oaks, Willow Park, Aledo, Annetta and Annetta South. The letter was sent to Abbott’s office on Wednesday.
“We understand that this pandemic has forced elected officials at all levels of government to take drastic measures in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus among our citizens and to give our medical facilities the opportunity to prepare for a possible influx of patients,” according to the Mayors Council letter. “However, in a county with a population of 140,000, Parker County has seen to date only 21 cases of the coronavirus with 16 having already recovered.”
Deen said with a unified community, working with local legislators and the Texas Department of State Health Services, the county has successfully implemented a containment strategy to minimize the spread.
“We have also implemented a task force to ensure that we have contingencies for all situations, including a phase-in program to get people back to work. We can accomplish this in a way that still has precautions and safeguards in place,” Deen said. “We do not have the same density as Dallas, Tarrant or Harris counties and should have been given the authority to make decisions that best fir our rural counties. We shoud have been given local control by Governor Abbott to allow Parker County the ability to begin the phasing in process of opening up our businesses.”
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen addressed the letter sent from the Parker County Mayors Council on KRLD NewsRadio 1080 Thursday morning when discussing the reopening of Texas.
“I heard the mayors in Parker County’s concerns, I think they’re legitimate. Their issues are being considered. We’re going to start looking at this regionally and by counties so that, yes, those in a more rural setting have possibly the opportunity to have a little more openness more quickly than maybe some other settings,” Bonnen said on KRLD. “We’re going to be very logical and data-driven about how we open Texas back up, but we’ve got to get Texas back open. You have to have Texans still safe and confident because you can open Texas, but if people don’t feel safe and confident with the process and the protections, they’re not going to show up in these businesses. We’ve already seen that, so we have to do this with great care and intelligence in the process.”
According to the Mayors Council letter, they’re asking Abbott to give back local control beginning May 1.
“Our citizens and business owners are eager to begin the process of restarting their lives and livelihoods. They are our families, our friends and our next-door neighbors. No level of government is more devoted to their safety and well-being than us, their locally elected officials,” according to the letter. “The mayors of Parker County want to thank you, Governor Abbott, for your leadership during this crisis and for placing the health of all Texans at the forefront when making decisions for the best course of action during this pandemic. It is time, however, to return the responsibility for the health and safety of Texans back to local authorities.”
