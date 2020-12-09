Medical City donates to nonprofits after food drive competition

Medical City Weatherford will be donating $2,000 and collected food to Center of Hope after winning second place in its Healthier Tomorrows Food Drive structure competition.
Medical City Healthcare held its inaugural drive from Nov. 13-23 and collected thousands of pounds of food for 13 local food banks and donated $10,000. The Weatherford location came in second place after creating an ambulance structure with the food items.
“We know that good nutrition is crucial to good health,” President of Medical City Healthcare Erol Akdamar said. “Our ‘Healthier Tomorrows Food Drive’ is another important example of how our colleagues live out our mission to the care and improvement of human life every day.”
Parker County Center of Hope offers short and long-term poverty assistance by providing meals, financial assistance and educational and career programs.
“Community support is vital to Center of Hope and Medical City Weatherford is a true example of an organization that is committed to helping families in need,” Center of Hope CEO Staci Markwardt said. “Their generous financial support will go directly to the Center’s programs that help equip and empower individuals to live a more successful life.”
Additionally, Medical City colleagues were offered the opportunity to donate food at one of the hospitals or make a financial contribution to help purchase perishable items such as milk, fruits and vegetables.
“North Texas food banks and pantries have seen a significant increase in demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic, often from residents who have never sought help before,” according to a release from Medical City Healthcare.
Beneficiaries of the food and/or cash grants included other nonprofits in North Texas, such as Tarrant Area Food Bank. TAFB was founded in 1982 by a group of Fort Worth residents concerned about hunger in their community. TAFB serves people seeking food assistance including low-wage workers and their families, senior citizens living on fixed incomes, victims of family violence and of disasters, the chronically ill, the severely disabled, the homeless, the under-employed and the temporarily and long-term unemployed.
According to a Texas Tribune article, food banks across Texas are projecting food shortages in the coming months due to the end of three key federal and state programs that have helped them respond to high demand during the coronavirus pandemic. However, a Tarrant Area Food Bank spokesperson said they are currently well-stocked.
“Right now we are not having any shortages at all,” according to TAFB. “Our distribution center is at full capacity to the point where we’re not accepting any sort of donations from individuals, we’re only accepting food donations from larger partners such as grocery stores like Kroger, H-E-B and those types of partners. As far as now goes, we haven’t seen any of those effects take place yet.”
Tarrant Area Food Bank serves 13 counties — including Parker County — partnering with local food agencies including Center of Hope, Manna Storehouse, Neighbors to Neighbors, Outreach of Love Church, Friendship Baptist Church, South Main Church of Christ, Song in the Night Ministries and Proverbs Place.
Food is more important than ever this year with more than 3.8 million Texans applying for unemployment amid the pandemic, leaving CEO of Feeding Texas Celia Cole concerned.
“Food insecurity is twice as high as before the pandemic. We’ve had a lot of federal aid and that’s all going away at the end of the year,” Cole said in a Texas Tribune article. “We are facing a kind of food cliff and we are worried about how long we are going to be able to keep up with demand without the help of the federal government.
“We are seeing a different population, lots of people that have never come to a food bank before, people that didn’t have the assets to weather a period of unemployment.”
Markwardt said donations have allowed Center of Hope to continue to operate while helping to address the growing needs of the community.
“In addition to our regular food distribution, we are collecting food for 700-800 families at Christmas,” she said. “Plus, we are providing assistance to families dealing with economic hardships due to the pandemic.”
