DALLAS — Medical City Healthcare hospitals lead Texas health systems with 10 “A” grades in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.
Medical City Alliance, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, Medical City Plano and Medical City Weatherford are recognized with an “A” for providing safe care to patients and the community.
“These superior safety ratings reflect a shared commitment across Medical City Healthcare to providing a safe environment and excellence in every action, for every patient, every time,” said Medical City Healthcare President Erol Akdamar, FACHE.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital teams should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
To see full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.