WEATHERFORD — Medical City Weatherford received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Medical City Weatherford’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
“This excellent safety rating reflects our sustained commitment to patient safety in every action, every patient, every time,” Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber said. “Thank you to all our Medical City Weatherford colleagues for exceeding our patient’s expectations by consistently providing safe, compassionate and high-quality care to the Parker County community and beyond.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns letter grades to general hospitals across the country based on their records of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and potential infections. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As our healthcare system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Medical City Weatherford for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. The community should be proud.”
Medical City Weatherford is one of ten Medical City Healthcare hospitals to earn a Leapfrog A rating, including Medical City Arlington, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney and Medical City Plano.
Medical City Weatherford is a 103-bed, acute care hospital serving Parker and surrounding counties. With a medical team of nearly 400 physicians, Medical City Weatherford offers over 30 specialties including emergency, cardiovascular, imaging, labor and delivery, orthopedics and women’s services. Fully accredited by the Joint Commission, the facility is also an accredited Chest Pain, Primary Stroke and Level IV Trauma center. “A” rated for safety by the Leapfrog Group. Medical City Weatherford is part of Medical City Healthcare.
