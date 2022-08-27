WEATHERFORD — Medical City Weatherford is a 5-star recipient in the 2022 Ob-Gyn Awards by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. These awards and ratings indicate that Medical City Weatherford’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected and places Medical City Weatherford among the national leaders in labor and delivery and gynecologic surgery.
“We are honored to be nationally recognized by Healthgrades for excellence in labor and delivery and gynecologic surgery,” said Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber. “This recognition further reinforces why Medical City Weatherford is the destination of choice for women’s and ob-gyn care in Parker County. We’d like to thank all of our colleagues and physician partners for helping us to achieve this recognition.”
Medical City Weatherford was recognized with multiple awards in 2022 for labor and delivery and gynecologic surgery, including:
• Among the Top 10% of Hospitals Evaluated for Gynecologic Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022)
• Five-Star Recipient for Hysterectomy in 2022 for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022)
• Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery in 2022 for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022)
• Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)
“It is critical for patients to select care based on three key pieces of information — hospital quality, facility and care team experience with your condition/procedure, and compatibility — and this 5-star distinction is another benchmark to help make those decisions easier,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science, Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Medical City Weatherford as a 2022 5-Star recipient for Hysterectomy, Vaginal Delivery and C-Section Delivery and look forward to their continued efforts to deliver better clinical outcomes for patients.”
Medical City Weatherford is one of eight Medical City Healthcare hospitals honored for outstanding women’s services in the 2022 Women’s Care Awards, including Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney and Medical City Plano.
