WEATHERFORD — Medical City Weatherford is a 5-star recipient in the 2021 Women's Care Awards by Healthgrades , the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This 5-star rating indicates that Medical City Weatherford's clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected and places Medical City Weatherford among the national leaders in labor and delivery and gynecologic surgery.
"We are honored to be recognized by Healthgrades for excellence in labor and delivery and gynecologic surgery. Women in our community can take comfort knowing that they will receive high-quality, safe and compassionate care at Medical City Weatherford," Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber said. "This recognition further reinforces why Medical City Weatherford is the destination of choice for women's healthcare in Parker County."
Medical City Weatherford was recognized with multiple awards in 2021 for labor and delivery and gynecologic surgery, including:
• Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™
• Recognized by Healthgrades in 2021 for Superior Performance in Gynecologic Surgery
• Among the top 10% of hospitals evaluated for gynecologic surgery in 2021
• Five-star recipient for hysterectomy in 2021
• Five-star recipient for vaginal delivery in 2021
• Five-star recipient for C-section delivery for two years in a row (2020-2021)
"Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women's care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades.
Medical City Weatherford is one of eight Medical City Healthcare hospitals honored for outstanding women's services in the 2021 Women's Care Awards, includingMedical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, and Medical City Plano.
View Healthgrades at www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology
