Medical City Weatherford warns of increased snakebite risk after increase in ER cases

WEATHERFORD — Medical City Weatherford physicians have treated several snake bites in the first few days of July, prompting emergency room experts to urge caution and awareness while conducting activities outdoors.
“We are urging community members to exercise precaution when participating in outdoor events this summer,” said Nathan Holbrook, DO, medical director of emergency services at Medical City Weatherford. “The recent rains in North Texas have caused snakes in our area to seek higher ground. As temperatures rise and more outdoor activities occur, there is a greater chance of humans and snakes coming into contact with one another.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following tips on how to prevent snake bites as well as how to recognize them:
• Avoid snake habitats such as tall grass, fallen logs, rock outcroppings and piles of debris.
• Be aware of snakes that may be swimming in the water to get to higher ground.
• Be still if encountering a snake to enable the reptile to retreat. Back away slowly, if necessary.
• Wear shoes outside and pants or tall boots if snake habitats cannot be avoided.
Reactions to venomous snakebites are often immediate, painful or severe. Copperhead, cottonmouth and rattlesnake bite symptoms are immediate and may include:
• A pair of puncture marks at the wound.
• Bleeding, redness and swelling at the wound.
• Difficulty breathing.
• Nausea and vomiting.
• Blurred vision.
• Increased salivation and sweating.
• Numbness or tingling.
• Weak and/or rapid pulse.
Anyone bitten by a snake should seek emergency care immediately.
