Meet and greet held for MW city manager finalists

MINERAL WELLS — Three finalists for the top administrative job in Mineral Wells said Thursday the city each hopes to lead has unique attributes they plan to strengthen.
The trio of finalists, narrowed from 24 applicants from 10 states, met staff and attended meet-and-greets with city officials and residents as the city council draws nearer to a decision. The vacancy arose when third-year City Manager Randy Criswell resigned to accept a similar post near his home in the Texas Southern Plains.
All three finalists are city managers, two in Texas cities and one from California. Individual interviews now will be scheduled and an offer to one of the three will follow.
Asked whether he is a progressive Californian lured to opportunity in Texas or a conservative seeking to escape Golden State liberalism, Wells had a ready response.
“Absolutely, the latter and not the former,” he replied. “With just the level of, not even oversight but overreach of the state legislature in California — it’s really difficult to be in the position I’m in and see the items coming down the pike.”
Wells, 53, is a former finance director for the city of Holtville in Southern California and has served as city manager there since 2014.
Amid meeting city officials at the Women’s Club downtown, Wells said he’s studied the Mineral Wells budget.
“It looks like their last couple of budgets have been tough because of COVID,” he said. “And they haven’t gone hog wild on spending money they don’t have. … I came through finance, so it’s easier to grasp things from that angle.”
Wells said he’d been studying the city online and recognizes Mineral Wells is remaking a name for itself.
“The first things are the Baker Hotel (under renovation) and the (reopened) Crazy Water Hotel,” he said. “It seems like the city wants to become what the Baker Hotel wants to become, a destination for out-of-town visitors. They want to make the airport a priority, which is a great plan.”
Glen Adams brings an extensive military resume but most recently has been the city manager of Santa Fe between Galveston and Houston.
The former chief of staff at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Adams also recognized economic energy stirring the city of 15,500.
“It’s turning into something amazing, that’s for sure,” he said, citing employment of the downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. The TIRZ allows the city to set aside tax revenue from development in a specific area and target the money to infrastructure improvements there.
“Mineral Wells is on the cusp of absolutely growing,” he said. “The things they’ve done since 2018 have set some things in place, and I can see things starting to happen. …I love the prospects of coming up here, and being able to be part of that is absolutely wonderful. My wife (Bridget) and I are really looking for the long haul, a place where we can retire and stay.”
Adams, 54, gave the city a high mark for its leadership.
“You have a unified (city) council and a strong staff,” he said.
Finalist Aron Kulhavy, city manager in Huntsville since 2018, said his East Texas city has been focused on diversifying from being government-dependent. Huntsville’s historic economic drivers had long been the prison system and Sam Houston State University.
“Here in Mineral Wells, it has a different set of boxes and issues,” he said. “The downtown — there’s lots of buildings, and some great ones that are beautiful but naked, or recently occupied. So there is much more of a redevelopment focus. And, also, the old Army base with Fort Wolters — having land available for industrial development, it’s not something I’m used to. That offers great opportunities to do things.”
Kulhavy, 45, praised the city staff he’d met earlier in the day, including Police Chief and Interim City Manager Dean Sullivan, who did not apply for the job.
“It’s evident he’s done a great job in the interim process,” Kulhavy said of Sullivan. “(The staff) is very good. You can tell they really like to be here and like what they are doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.