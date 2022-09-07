Meet the 2022 Mineral Wells Homecoming Court

Nominees for the 2022 Mineral Wells High School Homecoming Court have been announced.
Representing the freshman class are Hayden Villareal and Garrison Facteau.
Sophomores are Lalla Fowler and Enrique Chavez.
Juniors are Teairra Evans and Ben Bullock.
Homecoming Queen nominees are Jewellissa Vega, Kaddee Johnson and Carly Crenshaw.
Homecoming King nominees are Kohner Mahan, Sergio Ortiz and Jonathan Hammer. Voting will be held this week.
The Homecoming Parade is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Students involved in an organization that is part of the parade will line up at 6 p.m.
The parade route begins at EZ Mart downtown and follows through to Mineral Wells High School. The bonfire and pep rally will follow after the parade in the high school parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.