Meet the 2022 Mineral Wells Homecoming Court

Back row, left to right, Teairra Evans, Garrison Facteau, Kohner Mahan, Sergio Ortiz, Ben Bullock and Enrique Chaves. Front row, left to right, Lalla Fowler, Carly Crenshaw, Jewellissa Vega, Kaddee Johnson and Hayden Villareal. Not pictured is Jonathan Hammer.

 Courtesy | Mineral Wells ISD

Nominees  for the 2022 Mineral Wells High School Homecoming Court have been announced.

Representing the freshman class are Hayden Villareal and Garrison Facteau.

Sophomores are Lalla Fowler and Enrique Chavez.

Juniors are Teairra Evans and Ben Bullock.

Homecoming Queen nominees are Jewellissa Vega, Kaddee Johnson and Carly Crenshaw.

Homecoming King nominees are Kohner Mahan, Sergio Ortiz and Jonathan Hammer. Voting will be held this week.

The Homecoming Parade is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Students involved in an organization that is part of the parade will line up at 6 p.m.

The parade route begins at EZ Mart downtown and follows through to Mineral Wells High School. The bonfire and pep rally will follow after the parade in the high school parking lot.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you