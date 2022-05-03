Meet the 2022 Santo val & sal

Santo High School announces Michael Tallant as the 2022 valedictorian and Carsyn Procter as the salutatorian.
Find out a little bit about each senior below.
Michael Tallant
Valedictorian
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Mike and Rita Tallant
School activities/organizations: FFA Chapter President, Student Council President, National Beta Club President, Powerlifting, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Academic UIL, Science Olympiad, and Vice-President of the Class of 2022.
Favorite TV show: Arcane
Favorite movie: The War Wagon
Favorite band/group/musical artist: The Turnpike Troubadours
Favorite book: The Walking Drum
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: I am attending Tarleton State University and majoring in Biomedical Science.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? All of the people that I have had the privilege of going to school with every day.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? Thank you for all the memories, and I hope only the best for all of you.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? Always give everything you have and you won’t be able to regret failure. Learn from it and keep on moving forward. The high example both my older brothers set throughout their high school careers has been a major factor in my academic success.
Carsyn Procter
Salutatorian
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Brent and Angelica Procter
School activities/organizations: Class President, Beta Club Officer, Basketball, Student Council, FFA, Yearbook.
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: Run the Race
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Cody Johnson and Ian Munsick
Favorite book: Shatter Me series
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: I plan on attending Tarleton State University and majoring in Nursing.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? I will remember the teachers and coaches who have acted as my guardians throughout high school and made every day enjoyable.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? Thank you for being a big part of 12 years of my life. Every single one of you shaped me into the person I have become.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? Stay motivated. Life as a teenager is stressful, but fighting through the stress and hardships will prepare you for what is to come. My parents motivated me to be the best I could be in anything I chose to do. I credit my success to them. They pushed me to do everything with a positive attitude and my maximum effort, no matter what it was.
