Meet the CCS val & sal

Community Christian School in Mineral Wells has announced its 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian: Jackson Horton and Kathryn Murman.
Read a little bit more about them below.
Valedictorian - Jackson Horton
GPA: 4.388
Parents: Bryan and Megan Horton
School activities/organizations: Baseball, football, basketball, academics
Favorite TV show: How I Met Your Mother
Favorite movie: tie between You’ve Got Mail and the Dark Knight
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Allen Jackson and The Eagles
Favorite book: Playing for Pizza by John Grisham
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: Texas Tech University followed by law school.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? The good times with my friends, the memories, being with my best friends and meeting Hena.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? We did it!
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? Be grateful for everything — it’s the key to having joy.
Salutatorian - Kathryn Murman
Parents: John and Kelly Murman
School activities/organizations: One Act Play, Student Council, Choir, and Fall Theatre
Favorite TV show: The Circle
Favorite movie: Five Feet Apart
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Paramore
Favorite book: This is Where it Ends by Marieke Nijkamp
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: I plan on getting a major in theatrical makeup and a minor in early education.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? I think I’ll remember both the best and worst times because they were fleeting moments in my adventure of a life.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? Thank you for always encouraging me. I’m so grateful to have met you and to be graduating with this amazing group of Christian-like men and women.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? Don’t let anyone tell you who you should be. Not your classmates, not the internet, and never the enemy. Trust in God and He will guide you through the darkest of times. Oh, and leave CCS better than you found it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.